Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe make history as Portugal beat Czech Republic

Cristiano Ronaldo again etched his name in the record books as the Portugal striker became the first men's player to appear in six editions of the European Championship during Tuesday's match against Czech Republic.

Ronaldo, 39, has appeared in every tournament since making his bow at Euro 2004 – held in Portugal – where the hosts reached the final before losing to an unfancied Greece.

Portugal staged a comeback victory after the Czechs took the lead just past the hour through Lukas Provod. A Robin Hranac own goal pulled Portugal level on 69 minutes before substitute Francisco Conceicao grabbed the winner in injury time.

Though he failed to extend his record of 14 goals at the Euros, Ronaldo, who set a new Saudi Pro League goals record after notching 35 for Al Nassr in the recently concluded season, was a threat throughout.

Czech goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek pulled off a string of saves to thwart the Portuguese – and Ronaldo in particular – who dominated the game with nearly three quarters of the ball possession.

“Another chapter in our history begins today,” Ronaldo wrote on X before the match. “I fondly remember my first day with the national team, a journey full of challenges and victories. Now I have the honor of being alongside a team of champions, full of talent and determination. With everyone’s strength and support, we’re turning dreams into reality. Together let’s fight for another triumph. United, we’re unstoppable.”

Ronaldo's longevity and performance earned praise from Czech coach Ivan Hasek after the match.

“It’s really incredible that at his age he is this dangerous and fruitful in every game. He really showed his qualities,” Hasek said. “Hats off to him, he’s one of the best of all time.”

Ronaldo was the joint-top scorer at Euro 2020 with five goals — the same as Czech forward Patrik Schick, who also played Tuesday. Ronaldo previously scored against the Czech Republic at the 2008 and 2012 editions of the tournament.

Altogether, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has 130 goals in 208 games for Portugal since making his debut as an 18-year-old under Brazilian coach Luiz Felipe Scolari in August 2003.

Though part of the squad that lifted the trophy in 2016, Ronaldo was forced to watch the majority of the 1-0 win over hosts France from the bench after going off injured early in the final.

Portugal defender Pepe became the oldest player to appear at the Euros aged 41 years and 113 days. AFP

Ronaldo was not the only Portugal player to make history on the night.

Defender Pepe became the oldest player to feature at a European Championship age 41 years and 113 days, taking the record from the previous holder, Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly. Kiraly was 40 years and 86 days old when he played against Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.

It came just days after Spain's Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to feature at the tournament. The winger took to the field in Spain's 3-0 group win over Croatia age 16 years 338 days.

The Brazil-born Pepe was 24 when he made his Portugal debut in November 2007 when he was still a Real Madrid player. He has made 138 appearances for Portugal, scoring eight goals, receiving 25 yellow cards. His one red card came in Portugal’s opening game at the 2014 World Cup against Germany.

Pepe, who plays his club football with Portuguese giants Porto, has played in 20 games at five European Championships, a record only bettered by teammate Ronaldo.

