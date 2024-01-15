Real Madrid vs Barcelona player ratings: Vinicius 10, Bellingham 8; Pedri 5, Araujo 4

Vinicius Jr scored a first-half hat-trick as Real Madrid were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after a 4-1 demolition of bitter rivals Barcelona in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Real dominated every aspect of the game and toyed with last year's champions who could not handle Vinicius and ended the contest with 10 men after defender Ronald Araujo was sent off for a second booking in the 71st minute after two fouls on the Brazilian.

Vinicius scored with two close-range efforts in the seventh and 10th minutes before Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit in the 33rd with a strike on the rebound.

Vinicius extended Real's lead in the 39th minute from the penalty spot, after being fouled by Araujo inside the box.

The goal was a hammer blow for Barcelona who were dominated in the second half and Rodrygo struck Real's fourth from a rebound in the 64th minute.

With their victory, Real became Spanish Super Cup winners for a 13th time to take them to within one of their bitter rivals. It is the second time they have won the trophy since it was moved to Saudi Arabia in 2020.

