Brighton v Tottenham player ratings: Pedro 9, Welbeck 8; Vicario 8, Son 5

Brighton ease to a 4-2 Premier League victory at Amex Stadium to dent Spurs' top-four hopes

Emma James
Dec 29, 2023
Tottenham Hotspur's top-four ambitions suffered a blow as they lost 4-2 at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Thursday with only a late rally saving them from their heaviest defeat since Ange Postecoglou became manager this season.

Victory would have put injury-hit Spurs above Manchester City into fourth spot but they were mauled on the south coast as a Brighton side also missing key players ran riot.

A powerful early strike by Josh Hinshelwood and Joao Pedro's penalty gave the hosts a deserved 2-0 lead at halftime as Tottenham struggled to deal with Brighton's intensity.

The visitors responded in the second half with Richarlison having a goal disallowed but when halftime substitute Pervis Estupinan sent a thunderbolt past Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario and Joao Pedro netted a second penalty the game seemed over.

However, Tottenham's late substitute Alejo Veliz fired home from close range in the 75th minute and Ben Davies scored with a header making a miraculous comeback suddenly look possible.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg hit the post for Spurs in stoppage time as Brighton looked nervy but they held on to move into eighth place in the table on 30 points while Tottenham remain fifth on 36, a point off the top four.

The final scoreline hardly did justice to a chaotic match in which Tottenham were second-best for long periods but showed some spirit to emerge with their pride intact.

Updated: December 29, 2023, 6:50 AM
