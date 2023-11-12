Aston Villa maintain home run with win over Fulham as West Ham win thriller against Forest

Aston Villa registered their 13th Premier League home win on the bounce as Unai Emery’s men beat Fulham 3-1.

Villa were two goals up at the break following an Antonee Robinson own-goal and a strike from skipper John McGinn.

Fulham came close early in the second half when Emiliano Martinez tipped a Raul Jimenez shot against a post before Ollie Watkins added a third for the hosts with a 64th-minute finish.

Jimenez pulled a goal back for the visitors, but Villa were not to be denied as they equalled the postwar club record for successive top-flight home victories, matching the 13 in a row achieved in 1983.

Emery’s side have scored at least three times in each of their Villa Park wins this season, with the total being 23 goals for the midlands outfit across the six games.

While fifth-placed Villa are a point outside the top four, Marco Silva’s Fulham are 16th after their winless run in the league extended to a fourth game.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek powered home a late header to seal a topsy-turvy 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest and end their winless streak.

Soucek got on the end of James Ward-Prowse's corner to seal the points for the Hammers who had gone four games without a victory in the league after a bright start to the campaign.

Forest only had themselves to blame with some slipshod defending, beginning in the third minute when a wayward pass by Nicolas Dominguez allowed Lucas Paqueta to fire home.

13 - Aston Villa have won their last 13 home league games, their longest such run in the top-flight since October 1983 (also 13). Indeed, they've now won 14 home games in the Premier League in 2023 – as many as in the previous two calendar years combined. Transformed. pic.twitter.com/gn8z22NEqI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 12, 2023

The visitors equalised just before the break when Taiwo Awoniyi tapped in a rebound and Forest went ahead when Anthony Elanga finished off a superb move in the 63rd minute.

But straight from the restart Jarrod Bowen was left unmarked as he headed West Ham level from another Ward-Prowse delivery and West Ham finished strongly with Soucek securing the points.

Brighton were held to a 1-1 home draw by Sheffield United after going down to 10 men in the second half when midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud received a red card.

Simon Adingra scored an early goal for Brighton but Dahoud's sending-off for a stamp on Ben Osborn's leg allowed United to capitalise and equalise through an Adam Webster own goal.

The result extended Brighton's winless run in the league to six games.