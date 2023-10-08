Eddie Howe 'frustrated' after Newcastle held to draw by West Ham

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he was left "frustrated" after his side drew 2-2 with West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Newcastle led 2-1 at London Stadium after Alexander Isak's double had cancelled out Tomas Soucek's early opener for the Hammers, but Mohammed Kudus struck late to earn the hosts a share of the points.

Given their position of strength in the game with just minutes left to play, the draw marked a slightly disappointing end to an otherwise memorable week for Newcastle, who thrashed French giants Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League.

And Howe admitted that his team's exploits in midweek may have impacted their performance against West Ham.

"A frustrating game for us," Howe told the BBC. "Probably a hangover from midweek. A really good response in the second half but we're frustrated not to get over the line.

"I think we did really well in the second half and showed great character to come back. We took control of the game, caused problems, and created chances."

Isak had the opportunity to complete his hat-trick and could have put the game beyond West Ham, and while he missed the chance to do so, Howe was keen to focus on the positives from the Swedish striker.

"Isak's hat-trick opportunity was probably the defining moment," the Newcastle manager said. "He's an outstanding player, the first in particular is an outstanding finish. He is unlucky not to score the third but they are the small margins."

The result keeps West Ham in seventh and Newcastle eighth in the table, separated by a single point.

Elsewhere, Wolves and Aston Villa played out a 1-1 draw in a Midlands derby, with both goals scored in the space of two second-half minutes at Molineux.

Hwang Hee-chan opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, only for Pau Torres to hit straight back with his first goal for Aston Villa. Wolves later had Mario Lemina sent off for a second booking in injury time.

The draw sees Villa remain in fifth, while rivals Wolves moved up one place to 14th.

"A little bit disappointed with the result," Wolves manager Gary O'Neill told the BBC. "When you go 1-0 up and you are controlling the game, I didn't feel there was much danger. There was a bit early and we needed to get to grip on things.

"[Goalkeeper Jose] Sa had to make a couple of saves but in the second half, I don't remember him having to do anything really. We had two big chances. We had decent control until the sending off. After that we were hanging on."