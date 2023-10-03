Chelsea duo star in overdue victory: Premier League team of the week

It was a weekend of shock results and overdue wins in the Premier League.

Aston Villa set the tone in Saturday's early game, destroying Brighton & Hove Albion 6-1 at Villa Park in a match that was expected to be a closely contested encounter between two top-six rivals.

Arsenal made light work of their trip to the south coast with a comfortable 4-0 win at Bournemouth, moving to within one point of leaders Manchester City, following the champions' surprise 2-1 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.

At St James' Park, Newcastle United recorded their third-straight win, beating Burnley 2-0, while West Ham bounced back from successive losses with their own 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the London Stadium.

Manchester United's challenging start to the season continued with a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, a result which saw Roy Hodgson's side climb above United in the table, and Luton Town registered their first win of the season by beating Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park.

In Saturday's blockbuster late game, Tottenham continued their fine start under new manager Ange Postecoglou with a dramatic 2-1 win over nine-man Liverpool.

Sunday's only game took place at the City Ground, where Nottingham Forest fought back from a man and goal down to draw 1-1 with Brentford.

The weekend then concluded on Monday night when Chelsea claimed just their second win of the season, defeating local rivals Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage.

Check out the photo gallery above for our Premier League team of the week. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.