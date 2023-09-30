Manchester United's miserable start continues with Crystal Palace defeat

Things went from bad to worse for Manchester United as they slumped to their fourth defeat of the Premier League season on Saturday.

An early strike from Joachim Anderson strike earned Crystal Palace a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, heaping more pressure on Erik ten Hag's team.

Following defeat in their previous home league match, against Brighton and Hove Albion, the below-par hosts again found themselves behind in the 25th minute as Anderson arrowed a volley into the top corner.

Chances were few and far between for United, who were booed off at the final whistle as a stoney-faced Ten Hag made his way to the locker room in the Manchester rain.

Mason Mount missed United's best chance in the second half, with Palace seeing out a victory that moved the visitors up to ninth in the standings, one place above United.

With nine points and a minus-four goal difference, this is United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season after seven games. The last time they suffered a worse start to a top-flight campaign was in 1989-90.

Tom Lockyer of Luton Town celebrates with teammates after scoring against Everton. Getty

Meanwhile, Luton Town earned their first ever Premier League victory as they beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park to climb out of the bottom three.

Without a goal at home in the league this season, Everton started swiftly, with Dwight McNeil drilling a volley just wide and Dominic Calvert-Lewin having a header comfortably saved.

Those misses set the tone for the game and the visitors opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Ashley Young's attempt to clear a corner was blocked into the net by Tom Lockyer.

Eight minutes later Everton were 2-0 down as Luton scored from another set piece, striker Carlton Morris firing home a free kick with a sumptuous half-volley.

Everton reduced the deficit in the 41st minute when Calvert-Lewin bundled the ball home after a goalmouth scramble, and it was allowed to stand after a long VAR check for offside.

Also, Arsenal moved up to second as Mikel Arteta's men eased to victory at Bournemouth. Kai Havertz scored his first goal for the Gunners - from the penalty spot - in a 4-0 win.

Bukayo Saka had been an injury doubt but headed into an empty net to open the scoring on his 87th consecutive Premier League appearance. Saka could have had more had he not then handed over penalty duties.

Martin Odegaard has shared responsibility from the spot with Saka this season and the Norwegian slotted home Arsenal's second before the break.

Both Saka and Odegaard then stood aside to give Havertz the confidence boost of his first goal for the club when the Gunners were awarded a second spot-kick on 53 minutes. Ben White rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

In another match, Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak scored as Newcastle secured their third straight league win as they beat Burnley 2-0.

The win extended Newcastle's unbeaten run to five games in all competitions as Eddie Howe's team appears to have put their difficult start to the season behind them.