Premier League predictions: No stopping Man City, Arsenal and Man United end all square

Only three games into the Premier League season and we are already facing a halt in proceedings due to an international break.

Before the players jet out around the world to represent their respective countries, they have match day 4 of English top-flight fixtures to negotiate.

There is a familiar face setting the early pace with Manchester City, looking to make it four titles in a row, top of the pile after three wins from thee games. Pep Guardiola's side are the only team still enjoying a 100 per cent record.

Sitting below them in the table with seven points from a possible nine are West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool – who have all won their last two games – and Arsenal.

Everton are propping up the table with no wins, no points and no goals, while Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town have yet to record a point, although the latter two have only played two games. The Hatters kick-off this week's schedule with a home game against West Ham on Friday.

Saturday sees the Blades take on Everton at Bramall Lane in the early game, before Brentford at home to Bournemouth, Burnley versus Spurs at Turf Moor, Chelsea entertaining Nottingham Forest and Manchester City playing host to Fulham. The late match pits Brighton against Newcastle United on the south coast.

Finishing off the fixture list on Sunday is Crystal Palace versus Wolves at Selhurst Park, Liverpool's clash with Aston Villa on Merseyside and Arsenal battling Manchester United in North London.

