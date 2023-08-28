Nunez leads attack after devastating double for Liverpool: Premier League team of the week

It all seems to be going on at Liverpool Football Club at the moment.

On a day when fresh speculation emerged strongly linking star player Mohamed Salah with a move to Saudi Arabia, and as the club continues to flap in the transfer market, Jurgen Klopp took his team to St James' Park for a tough Premier League encounter with Newcastle United.

The assignment was made all the more challenging when Liverpool, already trailing 1-0 when Anthony Gordon latched on to a Trent Alexander-Arnold howler to open the scoring, were reduced to 10 men for a second successive week. While the club successfully overturned Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth, it's unlikely they'll have the same luck with Virgil van Dijk's dismissal.

For much of the remaining hour or so, it felt like damage limitation. That was until Darwin Nunez emerged from the bench to fire a lethal late double and hand Liverpool a dramatic victory over a shell-shocked Newcastle.

It capped another entertaining weekend of Premier League football, which began on Friday night at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea eased to their first win of the season with a comfortable 3-0 breeze past struggling Luton Town.

Saturday started with the early kick-off at Vitality Stadium as Tottenham continued their post-Harry Kane era with another encouraging victory, this time 2-0 against Bournemouth.

There was then plenty of drama at Emirates Stadium where Arsenal looked to be easing to victory with a 2-1 lead over 10-man Fulham only to concede a late equaliser, while Manchester United fought back from trailing 2-0 in the opening four minutes against Nottingham Forest to win 3-2 at Old Trafford.

More alarm bells were sent ringing at Goodison Park when Everton fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Wolves, and there was a 1-1 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace at Brentford Community Stadium.

In Saturday's late game, West Ham continued their bright start with an impressive 3-1 win at previously high-flying Brighton.

On Sunday, champions Manchester City were below their best but survived a scare against promoted Sheffield United to win 2-1 at Bramall Lane, while Aston Villa eased past Burnley 3-1 at Turf Moor.

