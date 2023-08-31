Champions League draw: Kane and Bayern take on Man United, Newcastle face Mbappe's PSG

Harry Kane will be making a quick return to England after his new side Bayern Munich were drawn against Manchester United in the group stage of this season's Champions League.

The England captain, who left Tottenham Hotspur for the Bundesliga giants in the summer, has made a flying start to his career in Germany and will once again be taking on Premier League opposition in Erik ten Hag's Red Devils.

Bayern will also take on Dutch side Copenhagen and Galatasaray of Turkey, after the draw was made in Monaco on Thursday.

Holders Manchester City will be quietly confident of progress after their draw which sees Pep Guardiola's treble winners face Germany's RB Leipzig – for the third year in a row – Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys of Switzerland.

READ MORE Favourites Manchester City have fatigue fears going into Champions League draw

City hammered Leipzig 7-0 in the second leg of their last-16 tie last season, after beating them 6-3 in the group stage during the previous campaign. They have also just signed defender Josko Gvardiol from the Germans over the summer.

Newcastle United – back in Champions League action for the first time in 20 years – were given arguably the toughest task which sees them take on Kylian Mbappe's Paris Saint-Germain, Bundesliga runners-up Borussia Dortmund as well as Italian side AC Milan, who have been European champions seven times and reached the semi-finals last year.

Arsenal, returning to the competition for the first time since 2016-17, will tackle Europa League winners Sevilla, Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven and Ligue 1 side Lens.

Spanish champions Barcelona face Primeira Liga's Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine and Belgium's Royal Antwerp.

La Liga runners-up Real Madrid will face Serie A winners Napoli, Portuguese side Braga and German debutants Union Berlin.

The group stage will run from September 19 to December 13, with the final being held at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 48 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League. Reuters

Full draw

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic

Group F: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp