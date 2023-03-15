Manchester City v RB Leipzig player ratings: Haaland 10, De Bruyne 9; Gvardiol 4

RB Leipzig defender Benjamin Henrichs said his side were "eaten up" by an Erling Haaland-led Manchester City who romped to a 7-0 home victory to reach the Champions League last eight on Tuesday.

Haaland scored five goals, including a first half hat-trick, as City blew the German visitors out of the water to qualify 8-1 on aggregate.

Henrichs was at a loss to explain how his side, who came into the match on level pegging from the first leg, could lose so convincingly.

"I think we were eaten up out there," he said. "I've never lost 7-0 in my career. It's a totally brutally bitter evening for us."

Henrichs said Haaland, who moved from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund to City last season, dominated Leipzig with his physicality.

"He's a brutally physical player. He's difficult to defend and brings so much to the game.

"The way he played today says a lot about his quality."

