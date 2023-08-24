Premier League predictions: Man United struggle again, Newcastle beat Liverpool

Round three of the Premier League season and we have some familiar faces setting the early pace.

Champions Manchester City and runners-up Arsenal are two of only three teams who still hold 100 per cent records after two games, but it is Brighton who hold top spot following a pair of 4-1 victories, over Luton Town and Wolves.

It is an impressive start by the Seagulls considering they lost three key players – goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, plus midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo – over the summer.

“Other clubs can buy our players, but they cannot buy our soul or spirit,” said manager Roberto De Zerbi, whose own stock continues to rise after last season's sixth-place finish.

At the other end of the table, Sheffield United, Wolves and Everton have all lost their opening two games, while Burnley and Luton Town were both beaten in the only game they have played so far with their match last week postponed due to improvement work at Kenilworth Road not being completed.

The Hatters, meanwhile, are back in action on Friday when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Saturday's schedule begins with Bournemouth's home game with Tottenham Hotspur, which is followed by Arsenal against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium, Brentford playing host to Crystal Palace, Everton versus Wolves at Goodison Park and Manchester United entertaining Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

The late game sees table-topping Brighton clashing with West Ham United on the south coast.

Sunday starts with Burnley against Aston Villa at Turf Moor and Sheffield United's home game with Manchester City, before Newcastle United tackle Liverpool on Tyneside.

