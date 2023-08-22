Tottenham stars in XI after win over Man United: Premier League team of the week

The new Premier League season is only two games old but the drama and tension is already increasing, particularly at Manchester United.

After an unconvincing win in their opening match against a Wolves side many predict to struggle, United went to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening aiming for a more assured performance.

Instead, the only team who impressed were the hosts as Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou earned his first, and a thoroughly-deserved, league win with a 2-0 victory.

That was one of two blockbuster games late on Saturday as champions Manchester City defeated Newcastle – fresh from thrashing Aston Villa – 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

Prior to those games, the round got under way on Friday night as Nottingham Forest beat promoted Sheffield United 2-1 at the City Ground.

Saturday started with three games: Brentford easing to a 3-0 win at Fulham, 10-man Liverpool beating Bournemouth 3-1 despite trailing in the third minute, and Brighton continuing their lightning fast start to the season with a stylish 4-1 win at Wolves.

There was further misery for Everton on Sunday after slumping to a 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa, before Chelsea somehow managed to lose 3-1 at West Ham in a game they dominated.

The round then concluded on Monday night as Arsenal kept pace with their second win by edging Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park, courtesy of a Martin Odegaard penalty.

