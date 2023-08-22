Crystal Palace v Arsenal player ratings: Ayew 7, Johnstone 3; Rice 8, Havertz 5

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's penalty secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace after the visitors finished with 10 men following Takehiro Tomiyasu's sending off for two yellow cards in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Both sides had a number of decent chances in the first half-hour with the best of them falling to Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, who hit the post in the 29th minute after some good pressing by the midfield saw the Gunners win the ball high up the pitch.

Nketiah wasted another great chance in the 36th after he was played in behind the defence by Declan Rice as he fluffed his attempted chip which flew harmlessly over the crossbar.

The striker was in the thick of things again early in the second half as he was felled in the box by keeper Sam Johnstone when running onto a quick free kick by Gabriel Martinelli.

Referee David Coote pointed to the spot and Odegaard sent Johnstone the wrong way, rolling the ball in at the foot of the keeper's right-hand post.

Arsenal looked set to cruise to victory but Tomiyasu was shown his first yellow card on the hour mark for time-wasting at a throw-in and was sent off in the 67th minute when he collected his second booking for a foul on Jordan Ayew.

Arteta quickly made a number of defensive substitutions that caused problems for Palace and the closest the home side came to an equaliser was a stoppage-time snap-shot by fullback Tyrick Mitchell that flew wide.

The win lifted Arsenal to third on six points behind Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on goal difference. Palace have three points from their opening two games.

Check out the photo gallery above for the player ratings from Selhurst Park. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.