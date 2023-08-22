Lewis Hall joins boyhood club Newcastle United on season-long loan from Chelsea

Newcastle United have signed teenage defender Lewis Hall on season-long loan from Chelsea that will become permanent next summer.

A fee of £28 million – plus a potential £7 million in add-ons – will be activated at the end of the season for the 18-year-old full-back, who becomes the Magpies' fifth signing of the current transfer window.

Hall, who made 12 senior appearances for Chelsea, made his Premier League debut for the Blues in a 1-0 defeat against Newcastle at St James' Park last November.

He was named Chelsea's Academy Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season – just two years after Tino Livramento, another Newcastle summer signing, picked up the same award – and only agreed a new six-year contract to stay at Stamford Bridge earlier in August.

“I'm very proud,” said Hall on the club's website. “Me and my family are Newcastle fans, and for me and my brother growing up, it was drilled into us that we were Newcastle. It's a big club and I can't wait to get started.

“I got a lot of experience last year in some big fixtures and I was really proud of the way I progressed as a player and a person. To now be here at Newcastle, the club that I've supported since I was a kid, I'm honoured and very proud to wear this shirt.

“It's very exciting. When you look back on last season and the way the team performed – not just the results, but the performances the team were putting in – it was amazing.

“There's so many talented players and we've got the Champions League now as well so there's many different competitions that I know the team will be wanting to do well in, and hopefully get a trophy or two as well.”

Hall joins fellow defender Livramento – signed from Southampton – on Tyneside, along with AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City and teenage forward Yankuba Minteh, who joined from Danish side Odense Boldklub but was immediately loaned out to Feyenoord.

“I'm delighted to welcome Lewis to Newcastle United,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

“He is a player we have tracked closely, as have a number of clubs, so it's very pleasing to secure him and to add a player of his quality, versatility and high potential to our squad.

“I'd like to thank everyone involved for their tireless work to bring in the players we have.

“A lot of time, effort and resource goes into a transfer window, but we have a real togetherness at all levels here and I appreciate that teamwork and support.”

Howe's stated aim ahead of the new season – that sees Newcastle embark on their first Champions League campaign for 20 years – was to have cover for every position and the former Bournemouth coach suggested last week that Hall would be the club's final move in the transfer market this summer.

Hall will provide competition for first-choice left-back Dan Burn while Howe also has former Aston Villa full-back Matt Targett in that position. It also frees up 1.98 metres-tall Burn to play at centre-half if required.

Captain and right-back Kieran Trippier now has Livramento as cover, while Barnes has been kept out the starting XI by Anthony Gordon for their opening two games.

Tonali has made an immediate impact alongside Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes in midfield, keeping last season's regular starter Sean Longstaff out of the team.

Newcastle, who finished fourth last season, started the new campaign with a 5-1 home demolition of Aston Villa but were beaten 1-0 by treble-winners Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

