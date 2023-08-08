Newcastle United complete signing of defender Tino Livramento from Southampton

Newcastle United have completed signing of defender Tino Livramento in a £32 million deal from Southampton.

The 20-year-old full-back has signed a five-year contract with the Magpies and his fee could rise to £40 million after performance related add-ons. He becomes Newcastle's third big signing of the summer after midfielder Sandro Tonali and winger Harvey Barnes.

Livramento missed all of Newcastle's pre-season games where they remained undefeated after beating Gateshead, Brighton, Fiorentina and Villarreal, and drawing with Aston Villa and Chelsea. Newcastle's final warm-up game saw them thrash La Liga side Villarreal 4-0 on Sunday.

They face Villa again in their opening game of the Premier League season at St James' Park on Saturday.

“Tino is a very talented young player with an exciting future ahead of him so we are delighted to sign him,” said manager Eddie Howe.

“At 20, he already has lots of attributes that I admire, but he also has the potential and drive to really grow with this team.

“I'm looking forward to working with him and to seeing him develop in a Newcastle shirt.”

Livramento joined Southampton from Chelsea for £5 million in 2021 and made 34 appearances for the Saints in all competitions – although he was restricted to just two games last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2022, only returning to action in May after a year out.

“The way the manager plays football is really attractive and I feel like it suits me as a player,” said Livramento, who has represented England at youth level from Under-15s through to Under-21s.

“With how well the team did last season, the trajectory that we're on now, I'm just looking forward to being a part of that.

“To be able to learn from [Magpies captain and England defender] Kieran Trippier is another big thing for me. Hopefully he teaches me how to become a better player and a better full-back.”

Newcastle, who finished fourth in the Premier League last time out, will be playing Champions League football this season for the first time in 20 years which will put their squad depth put to the test.

Italy international Tonali, 23, arrived from Serie A side AC Milan in a deal reported to be worth around £60 million while 25-year-old Barnes was signed from relegated Leicester City for £38 million.

Winger Allan Saint-Maximin was sold to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli in a £30 million switch with Howe forced to sacrifice the Frenchman as the club attempts to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

Newcastle have spent more than £300 million since the consortium led by the Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund bought the club from British businessman Mike Ashley in October 2021.

