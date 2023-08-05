Goals from Almiron and Isak hand Newcastle victory against Fiorentina

Newcastle eased their way to a comfortable win over Fiorentina thanks to goals from Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak on Saturday.

The 2-0 win over last season's Europa League finalists was part of the pre-season Sela Cup tournament at St James' Park, which also involves Villareal and Nice.

Midfielder Almiron opened the scoring for Eddie Howe's side after 39 minutes. Alexander Isak threaded the ball through to the Paraguayan, who took a touch before firing home a cool finish.

Isak then made it two as he headed home from Kieran Trippier's corner after 82 minutes.

The game saw Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, who signed for Newcastle from AC Milan last month in deal worth £60 million, handed his debut.

The 23-year-old, who helped Milan with Serie A in 2022 – their first scudetto in 11 years – has joined in a five-year deal.

Howe said of his arrival: “I'm delighted to welcome Sandro to Newcastle United. He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us.

“At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe's top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.

“But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I'm excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead.”

Tonali was Newcastle's second signing of the summer – after Gambian teenage winger Yankuba Minteh, who joined from Danish club Odense but was immediately loaned out to Feyenoord.

Also watching on from the stands was Newcastle's latest signing Tino Livramento.

The England Under-21 right-back joined the club from Southampton on Friday in a £40 million move.

Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League last season to clinch Champions League football for the first time in 20 years.

They face Villarreal at St James' Park on Sunday in the Sela Cup before kicking off their league campaign at home to Una Emery's Aston Villa on Saturday, August 12.

