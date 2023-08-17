Erling Haaland one of three Man City players up for PFA Player of the Year Award

Saka and Odegaard nominated for terrific individual campaigns with Arsenal

Aug 17, 2023
Erling Haaland is one of three members of Manchester City’s 2022-23 treble-winning team to be nominated for the Professional Footballers’ Association Players’ Player of the Year award.

The 23-year-old Norway striker was a sensation in his debut season in English football, scoring 52 goals in all competitions as Pep Guardiola’s side won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

Haaland is joined on the six-man shortlist by Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and England international John Stones.

Arsenal were City’s closest challengers in the Premier League last term and two of their star performers, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, are also on the list.

The only player on the list from outside the Premier League’s top two in 2022-23 was Harry Kane, the one bright spot in an otherwise dismal season for the north London club.

The winner will be announced on 29 August when the PFA will commemorate the 50th anniversary of its awards ceremony.

The PFA awards are voted for by members from England’s 92 Premier League and Football League clubs.

Updated: August 17, 2023, 11:25 AM
