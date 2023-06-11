Manchester City 2022/23 season ratings: Haaland 9.5, De Bruyne 8, Cancelo 4

Manchester City completed their remarkable season by winning their first Champions League title on Saturday night.
Victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul, courtesy of Rodri's second-half goal, ensured City became only the second English club to win the treble after Manchester United in 199, having already won a third straight Premier League title before adding the FA Cup to their trophy haul.
City have long established themselves as the dominant force of English football - the six Premier League trophies in the past seven years testament to their status - but until this season, they had fallen short in their quest to be crowned the kings of Europe.
Their ambitions were clear for all to see even before a ball was kicked this season as Pep Guardiola added to his already superb squad the prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland, while the highly-rated Julian Alvarez added further firepower following his loan back at previous club River Plate.
It seems laughable now that there were a few doubts from an admittedly minor section of football fans and commentators over the impact Haaland would initially have. Would City need to reshape their style of play? How would a No 9 fit into Guardiola's system? How long would it take Haaland to adapt?
What ultimately transpired was a historic season for both City and Haaland, whose record-breaking 52 goals fired the club to the treble.
While Haaland was the poster boy of a sensational season, City's success was no doubt built on the collective: a rock solid defence, a midfield that dominated almost every game, and yes, a truckload of goals from Haaland and his fellow attackers.
As City prepare to celebrate their treble with an open-top bus parade in Manchester on Monday, Chris Bailey has provided the player ratings for the 2022/23 season in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.