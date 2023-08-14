Chelsea v Liverpool player ratings: Silva 9, Sterling 7; Diaz 7, Salah 8

Chelsea and Liverpool started their Premier League season with a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

After a week of battling to land the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a Premier League record transfer fee, both clubs fought out an entertaining encounter on the pitch.

Liverpool's bright start was rewarded when Luis Diaz prodded home the opening goal, but debutant Axel Disasi earned Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino a point In his first game in charge.

"This result makes us believe, that is why I am positive," said Pochettino "That is the beginning, it is the minimum standard and from that we need to go."

The American executives of both clubs were in attendance at Stamford Bridge ahead of an intense few days of negotiations after Liverpool had a £110 million offer accepted for Caicedo, only for the player to remain keen on a move to Chelsea.

After his defensive midfield options were gutted by the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League, Jurgen Klopp named an offensive front six with new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai alongside Cody Gakpo in midfield.

Liverpool settled the better and Mohamed Salah was inches away from opening the scoring when he rattled the crossbar on 12 minutes.

Salah was involved when the Reds did take the lead six minutes later with a brilliant cross that Diaz prodded home at the back post. The Egyptian was then denied a goal after to a VAR review ruled out a slick finish that would have made it 2-0.

However, the momentum of the game swung after Disasi bundled home Chelsea's equaliser. "We opened up the door for Chelsea," said Klopp. "It gave the game a different direction so we were not in control of the game."

Seconds later Ben Chilwell thought he had turned the game on its head, only for VAR to this time ride to Liverpool's rescue for offside.

Chances continued to come and go at both ends, but a seventh consecutive clash between the sides ended in a draw.

