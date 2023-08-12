Ousmane Dembele 'delighted' to join PSG

France's Ousmane Dembele has completed his move from Barcelona to Paris-Saint Germain on a five-year deal, both clubs announced on Saturday.

Barcelona said they reached an agreement with PSG on Dembele's transfer for €50.4 million.

Dembele, 26, was part of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad. He joined Barcelona in 2017 and had extended his contract last year until 2024.

Dembele has won 37 caps for France, scoring four goals.

"I'm delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can't wait to play for my new club," Dembele said in a statement. "I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club's fans proud."

He is the club's ninth summer signing after defenders Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Manuel Ugarte and Cher Ndour, forwards Marco Asensio, Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

At Barcelona, despite early problems adjusting to the Catalan side and injuries, Dembele scored 40 goals in 185 matches, winning three league titles in 2018, 2019 and 2023 and two Spanish Cups 2018 and 2021.

PSG are bolstering their attacking options with the futures of stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar still uncertain.

"The passion and determination shown by Ousmane when he joined PSG is fantastic and is the attitude required for all our players," said PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

"We are proud to have another French World Cup winner in Paris Saint-Germain at the moment. to enter a new great era for our club."

His exit comes with the Spanish champions needing to reduce their debt and lower their wage burden. They are left with Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as forwards in support of star striker Robert Lewandowski.