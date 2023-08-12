Manchester United quiz 2023/24: Rasmus Hojlund, pre-season and more

After a fairly promising 2022/23, Manchester United are back with renewed hope as they prepare for the new campaign which begins against Wolves on Monday.

United had a respectable finish to the previous season as Erik Ten Hag's team finished third in the Premier League, defeated Newcastle United to win the League Cup – their first trophy since 2017 – and lost to a rampant Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

United have since witnessed the departure of David de Gea, Alex Telles, Anthony Elanga, among others, and welcomed Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund and others with great fanfare.

As United gear up for what looks like a promising campaign, take our quiz below to see how well you have followed the Red Devils.