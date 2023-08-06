When does Premier League 2023/24 start and how can you watch matches in UAE?

The new Premier League season starts next week and there is one question running through the minds of opposing teams – can anyone stop the Manchester City juggernaut?

Pep Guardiola's team reached the pinnacle of club football as they completed a historic treble by winning the Champions League following their Premier League and FA Cup triumphs.

The 2022/23 season will be remembered as much for Arsenal's incredible slip up that cost them the league title that was theirs for the taking.

Arsenal enjoyed an eight-point lead over City until mid-March but lost their way at the end of April as Guardiola's team not only clinched their third consecutive title but used the confidence from that campaign to lift the Champions League crown for the first time.

City will be looking to match the success of an incredible 2022/23 season when they start the new campaign against Burnley on Friday.

The Manchester side will be making a fresh start of sorts, following the departure of captain Ilkay Gundogan and winger Riyad Mahrez.

They have brought in some reinforcements, signing RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic.

Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, while Chelsea meet Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and Manchester United face Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday.

Premier League 2023/24 opening weekend fixtures

Friday, August 11

Burnley v Manchester City: 11pm UAE time

Saturday, August 12

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest: 3:30pm

Bournemouth v West Ham United: 6pm

Brighton v Luton Town: 6pm

Everton v Fulham: 6pm

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace: 6pm

Newcastle United v Aston Villa: 8:30pm

Sunday, August 13

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur: 5pm

Chelsea v Liverpool: 7:30pm

Monday, August 14

Manchester United v Wolves: 11pm

How to watch Premier League matches in the UAE

The Premier League matches will be shown live on beIN Sports. While the channels have been removed from packages of broadcasters etisalat by e&, and du, fans can catch all the action online on beIN Connect or beIN's streaming app TOD, which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play.