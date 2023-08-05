Spain put five past Switzerland to sail into Women's World Cup quarter-finals

Aitana Bonmati scored two well-crafted goals as Spain thrashed Switzerland 5-1 at the Women's World Cup on Saturday to clinch a quarter-final berth for the first time in their history.

Switzerland kept three clean sheets to top Group A, but it took just five minutes for midfielder Bonmati to breach their defence for the first goal for La Roja.

Additional goals from her, Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jenny Hermoso completed the rout to the delight of the crowd of 43,217 - a record for a football game in New Zealand, women or men.

Codina's 45th-minute effort was a moment of redemption for the defender, who had earlier scored a calamitous own goal with a pass back from 40 yards that sailed past shocked keeper Cata Coll.

Spain thus responded emphatically to a 4-0 loss against Japan in their group-stage finale.

Spain coach Jorge Vilda made some big calls for Saturday's match. Two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexis Putellas was left on the bench and goalkeeper Cata Coll was picked for her full international debut. They were among five changes to his starting lineup, which paid off as his team produced a dominant performance.

Meanwhile, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said she has no intention of quitting despite their shock early exit from the Women's World Cup and denied reports of a rift with her squad.

A 1-1 draw against South Korea on Thursday meant Germany, one of the pre-tournament favourites, went out at the group stage for the first time in their history.

After the German men's team also failed to reach the last 16 at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, their women's team endured a similar fate.

"The easy thing is to run away when things get difficult in life," Voss-Tecklenburg, who is under contract until 2025, said in Sydney.

"I've never run away when things got tough."

Germany won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007 and started their bid for a third title with a 6-0 demolition of Morocco. But a shock 2-1 defeat to eventual Group H winners Colombia and the draw with the Koreans saw them fall at the first hurdle.