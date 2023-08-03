Morocco through to Women's World Cup last 16 after dramatic finish

Morocco's women's team continued their dream run Down Under as they stormed into the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday.

The Moroccans defied their underdog status to upset Colombia 1-0, while fellow last-16 hopefuls Germany could only muster a 1-1 draw with South Korea. The result means the Atlas Lionesses go through as Group H runners-up behind the Colombians.

Anissa Lahmari scored on the stroke of half-time to put Morocco on course for the next phase. Morocco move on to meet France in Adelaide and Colombia play Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Morocco are the first Arab side to compete at the tournament and consequently the first to reach the knockout stages. They will now look to emulate or even surpass their men's team who stunned one and all by making it to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It was a fairytale result for Morocco, who rebounded from a humiliating 6-0 drubbing on their debut against Germany with wins over South Korea and Colombia.

In front of 17,342 fans, the only goal of the match arrived moments before half-time when Ibtissam Jraidi was impeded in the box by Daniela Arias.

Captain Ghizlane Chebbak's penalty kick was spectacularly saved by lunging goalkeeper Catalina Perez, who dived to her left. But Sakina Ouzraoui pounced on the deflection and her nifty pass found Lahmari who made no mistake from close range.

It was a different saga in the other match. Germany crashed out of the World Cup in the group stage for the first time in their history.

With Morocco beating Colombia in Perth to join the South Americans on six points in Group H, Germany finished third in the table on four points and out of contention.

World Cup winners in 2003 and 2007, Germany reached the European Championship final last year and came to Australia as one of the favourites to win the trophy.

They knew a win against South Korea would take them through to the knockout stage and were expected to get the better of a side who had lost their opening two matches and had next to no chance of advancing.

But after they went a goal up early on through Cho So-hyun, the Koreans battled hard and defended ferociously to frustrate their opponents, who could not find a winner following Alexandra Popp's equaliser.

The Germans said before the game they wanted more creativity after their shock 2-1 loss to Colombia, but they were unable to convert their many chances.