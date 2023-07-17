Wilfried Zaha in talks with Fenerbahce, interest wanes in Brighton's Moises Caicedo

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Here we bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories materialising.



Strong chance

Talks are ongoing between winger Wilfried Zaha and Fenerbahce, reveals Sports Digitale journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. Zaha is available on a free transfer after his contract with Crystal Palace expired this summer, and it is reported that he will provide his final decision within 24 hours. He has also been on the radar of clubs in the Saudi Pro League.



Strong chance

Saudi side Al Shabab are interested in Lille attacking midfielder Adam Ounas, reveals L’Equipe. The 26-year-old is understood to have attracted interest from several clubs in the Middle East, with Qatar’s Al Sadd also keeping close tabs. However, it appears Al Shabab have been the first to submit an official proposal. Ounas made 21 appearances in Ligue 1 last season.



Strong chance

Progress has slowed over a potential transfer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, reveals the Daily Mail. Both Chelsea and Liverpool are reported to hold an interest in the 21-year-old, but with neither club close to meeting Brighton's £100 million valuation, the Seagulls are now preparing to include the Ecuadorian in their squad ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States.

Expand Autoplay COMPLETED TRANSFERS: Jude Bellingham: Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid (£88 million). Getty



Potential

Al Nassr have bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, understands French football journalist Nabil Djellit. The 24-year-old has been the subject of interest from Aston Villa, but it is reported that the Saudi Pro League side have made “the offer of a life” to sign the dynamic Bundesliga winger. He contributed to 17 goals in 33 league appearances last season.



Potential

Tottenham Hotspur are considering Lille striker Jonathan David as a potential replacement if Harry Kane leaves this summer, according to Rudy Galetti. Kane has been linked with a move to both Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, and Spurs are exploring alternatives should their talisman decide to leave. David, 23, scored 24 goals in 37 Ligue 1 games last season, and also represents Canada at international level.



Low chance

Newcastle are looking to sell Allan Saint-Maximin to help fund their pursuit of Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, according to TalkSPORT radio. The 25-year-old attacking midfielder has emerged as a key target for Eddie Howe, and with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli interested in Saint-Maximin, it looks as though the Magpies are open to a deal.



Low chance

West Ham United remain interested in signing Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to Tuttosport. The Hammers are reported to want to sign the 26-year-old for a fee of €13 million, but there is some distance between valuations, with Juve looking for closer to €25 million. Zakaria, a Switzerland international, made seven Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season.