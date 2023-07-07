Man City's 'Treble Trophy Tour' to make UAE stop in October

Manchester City fans in the UAE will get the chance to see all the trophies of the club's historic treble-winning season when they tour the country later this year.

City became only the second English club to win a treble – the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League – to cap an historic 2022/23 season.

Fans in the UAE will have the chance to see the trophies up close when they are paraded in the UAE from October 5-8 as part of the club's 'Treble Trophy Tour' presented by official club partner OKX.

Following successful trophy tours in previous years City will take the Premier League trophy, FA Cup and – for the first time in the club’s history – the Champions League trophy to fans in more countries than ever.

This year’s tour will begin in Manchester, engaging the local community, before heading to Japan and Korea as part of City’s pre-season tour in Asia.

The trophies will then make their way to Greece, China, India, Australia, the UAE, Norway, Argentina, the United States and Brazil with more destinations to be announced at a later date.

During the global trophy tour stops, fans will not only have access to see the trophies for the first time since the treble was secured, but will also have access to a range of activities such as match screenings, exciting activations and visits from club legends and mascot Moonchester, in addition to visits to Official Supporter Club branches and Cityzens Giving projects.

Nuria Tarre, chief marketing officer at City Football Group, said last season was "an historic and unprecedented year for Manchester City, with many special moments and memories made for the club and our fans.

“Celebrating our success with our fans has always been of huge importance for Manchester City but even more so as we look to continue to recognise the unique achievements and success we have enjoyed over the last year.

“By bringing the trophies to more global destinations than ever before, as well as offering fans the opportunity to have more access to see the trophies up close in Manchester we hope many people can relive the amazing moments we have all experienced together.”

Details for each city’s trophy tour will be announced shortly and fans can keep up to date at https://www.mancity.com/trebletrophytourand via the club’s social media platforms.

This year, fans can also vote for a destination on the trophy tour via https://www.mancity.com/trebletrophytourvote