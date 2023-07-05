Ederson enjoys family time in Abu Dhabi after 'incredible' treble season with Man City

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson recently visited Abu Dhabi with his family to enjoy some well-earned downtime following a historic season.

Ederson was ever-present as City secured their third straight Premier League title and first ever Champions League trophy as part of a treble which also included the FA Cup.

Before returning to City to begin preparations for the new season, Ederson took a trip to the capital with his family, and visited several cultural landmarks and entertainment attractions including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

“My wife and I decided to come to Abu Dhabi because of everything that they have to enjoy, especially for my kids," Ederson said. "We’ve seen the Louvre, Warner Bros World and Ferrari World so there’s something for everyone.

“We flew over with Etihad and my kids are enjoying the hotel at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi. They love the pool, the beach and the amazing food, and my wife is enjoying the spa. There are so many things to do here so it’s been great for everyone.”

Ederson, 29, also made a special visit to the summer camp football sessions at Emirates Palace, led by Manchester City Football Schools UAE.

“It’s been amazing to see all the kids today at the Summer Kids Camp," the Brazilian said. "They’re all happy and enjoying the game of football which is great."

Ederson was at the heart of City's victory in the Champions League final in Istanbul last month. He made several saves to help deliver the club’s first Champions League title and cap off the treble-winning season, with the evening proving to be an emotional night for the City star.

“Honestly, after the Champions League final, I was crying with happiness," he said. "It’s been so difficult for the players, we’ve been trying every year to win this competition and it’s been a long time.

"This year, I made a note in my phone that we will win the Champions League and I thought we would do it, but there’s no way to expect the treble.

“We’re so happy it came this way, we’ve made history for the club and it’s incredible for this country too. People have asked how it feels to be a treble winner but to me, it’s something that I’ll remember more in 10, 20 years’ time.”