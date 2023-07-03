Tour de France ready to adjust security as race heads into riot-hit France

Tour de France organisers say they are ready to adjust to any situation as the race moves from Spain to France and are in constant liaison with French authorities over security concerns following the fatal shooting of a teenager that has sparked mass riots across the country.

After a start in Bilbao, Spain, the Tour heads to France on Monday with visits to Bayonne, Dax, Pau and Bordeaux during the week.

Rioting across France appeared to be less intense on Saturday, but tens of thousands of police have been deployed in cities across the country after the funeral of Nahel M, a teenager of North African descent, whose shooting by police sparked nationwide unrest.

"We are in constant liaison with the State services and we are following the situation and how it has been evolving," Tour director Christian Prudhomme told reporters on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron held another emergency cabinet meeting through Sunday night in his latest attempt to craft a response to the violence, which is testing his authority and ability to carry out reforms.

Some 33,000 law enforcement officers are deployed throughout the three-week race, but team buses and thousand of euros in material are being guarded by a sole private security officer overnight.

A senior source with direct knowledge of the matter said that none of the officers would be pulled out of the race to be redeployed across the country for anti-rioting duty.

Foreign team members have confessed not knowing much about the situation in France, arguing they are in a "bubble" on the Tour de France. In French teams or for French riders, however, the tone is slightly different.

"Obviously we're concerned, we can't be insensitive to what's been happening but there's not much we can do. We wait for information from organisers, from law enforcement and we will do what they tell us to do," Groupama FDJ sports director Philippe Mauduit told Reuters.

"The organisers did not even mention it at the team meeting [before the start of the race]. It's radio silence from them. I don't know why. Maybe they don't have a solution themselves or any information. We'll adapt."

Riders have been focused on their race, but they have been following the latest developments.

"The context is different than usual. Every morning I check the news to see what happened overnight," said Intermarche-Wanty Gobert rider Adrien Petit.

"I hope that when we arrive in the big cities, nothing serious will happen. Let's see how it evolves," said Aurelien Paret Peintre of the AG2R-Citroen team.

Last year the Tour was hit by climate activists, who twice stopped the race, triggering extra security measures on the road this year with two motorbikes from the gendarmerie's intervention brigade riding in front of the peloton to prevent any protest.

Victor Lafay won Sunday's Stage 2 of the Tour de France in San Sebastian, ending a 15-year wait for the Cofidis team to enjoy victory in their home race.

Two-time winner Tadej Pogacar finished third for the second day running, moving up to second in the overall standings, six seconds behind UAE Team Emirates colleague Adam Yates who retained the yellow jersey. Lafay sits fourth 12 seconds down on the leader.

Monday's third stage is a 193.5-km ride from Amorebieta Etxano to Bayonne as the race enters France.