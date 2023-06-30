What we know about the shooting of teenager Nahel M in France

Riots have rocked France for a third night following the shooting of a 17-year-old by police during a traffic stop.

Nahel M was shot at point-blank range in the chest by an officer on Tuesday morning, sparking successive nights of violent protests, which have resulted in more than 650 arrests.

Here is everything we know about why the police killed the teenager, an only child, and what has happened since.

Why did police shoot Nahel M?

The Nanterre prosecutor, Pascal Prache, said officers tried to stop Nahel because he looked so young and was spotted driving a Mercedes with Polish licence plates in a bus lane at 7.55am.

He allegedly ran a red light to avoid being stopped then got stuck in traffic. Both officers involved said they drew their guns to prevent him from fleeing.

The officer who fired a single shot said he feared he and his colleague or someone else could be hit by the car, said the prosecutor. The officers said they felt “threatened” as the car drove off.

Police initially reported that the officer shot at the teenager, who was of North African descent, at point-blank range on Tuesday because he was driving his car at him.

But a video that emerged on social media shows two policemen standing by the side of the stationary car, with one pointing a weapon at the driver. A voice is heard saying “You are going to get a bullet in the head.”

The police officer then appears to fire at point-blank range as the car drives off.

The car travels a few dozen metres before crashing.

Police and paramedics tried to resuscitate Nahel but he was declared dead at 9.15am, Mr Prache said.

France endures third night of riots after police shoot teenager

What have Nahel's family said?

"I lost a child of 17-year-old, they took my baby," said his mother, Mounia, in a TikTok video. She said the pair had left the house at the same time; he was going to McDonald’s and she went to work.

"He was still a child, he needed his mother. This morning he gave me a big kiss and told me he loved me. I told him be careful and I loved him.

"I only had him. I didn't have 10 like him. He was my life, my best friend. He was my son, He was my everything."

In her first media interview since the shooting, she told the France 5 channel: "I don't blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son."

She said the 38-year-old officer responsible "saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life".

What has happened since?

The incident immediately sparked riots.

Around 40,000 police and gendarmes - along with elite Raid and GIGN units - were deployed in several cities overnight, with curfews issued in municipalities around Paris and bans on public gatherings in Lille and Tourcoing in the country's north.

Despite the massive security deployment, violence and damage were reported in multiple areas.

Thursday, the third night of unrest, was marked by pillaging of shops, reportedly including flagship branches of Nike and Zara in Paris, as well as at the Forum des Halles, the largest shopping mall in the centre of the French capital.

Forensics officers inspect the scene after buses were torched overnight in Aubervilliers, near Paris. EPA

However, the unrest has spread far and wide, with a police station in the Pyrenees city of Pau hit with a Molotov cocktail, according to regional authorities, and an elementary school and a district office set on fire in Lille.

In the city centre of Marseille, a library was vandalised, according to local officials, and scuffles broke out nearby when police used tear gas to disperse a group of up to 150 people who allegedly tried to set up barricades.

In Nanterre, the epicentre of the unrest, tensions rose around midnight, with fireworks and explosives set off in the Pablo Picasso district, where Nahel had lived.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 667 people had been arrested in what he described as a night of violence, while 249 police officers were injured, none of them seriously.

Has anything like this happened before?

In 2005 two boys of African origin died during a police chase, sparking a wave of violent protests which led to the arrest of some 6,000 people.

Nahel's death has revived longstanding grievances about policing and racial profiling in France's low-income and multi-ethnic suburbs.

Riots in France - in pictures

Expand Autoplay French police as fireworks go off during clashes with youth after the death of Nahel, 17, who was killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. Reuters

On Friday, the United Nations said France must address deep issues of racial discrimination among its police.

"We are concerned by the killing of a 17-year-old of North African descent by police in France... this is a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement," UN human rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a media briefing in Geneva.

What has happened to the officer who shot him?

The 38-year-old policeman has acknowledged firing a lethal shot at the teenager and was on Thursday placed under formal investigation for voluntary homicide - equivalent to being charged under British law. He is being held in preventive detention.

His lawyer, Laurent-Franck Lienard, said his client had aimed down towards the driver's leg but was bumped, causing him to shoot towards his chest. "Obviously (the officer) didn't want to kill the driver," Mr Lienard said on BFM TV.

Mr Lienard said his client apologised as he was taken into custody.

"The first words he pronounced were to say sorry, and the last words he said were to say sorry to the family," he said.

What has the French President said?

Emmanuel Macron, who described Nahel’s death as “inexplicable and unforgivable”, has called for calm and said the protest violence was "unjustifiable".

He is cutting short a trip to Brussels, where he was attending a European Union summit, to chair a crisis meeting on the violence on Friday – the second such sit-down in as many days.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the emergency cabinet meeting will review "all options" to restore order.

"The priority is to ensure national unity and the way to do it is to restore order," she told reporters during a visit to a Paris suburb.