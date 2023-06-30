France police shooting: Hundreds arrested as riots spread after killing of teenager

More than 650 people were arrested in France in the third night of violence sparked by the killing of a teenager by a policeman during a traffic check, the country's interior minister announced on Friday.

Barricades were erected by demonstrators and armoured police vehicles rammed through the burnt cars in the north-west Paris suburb of Nanterre, where a police officer shot Nahel M.

On the other side of Paris, protesters lit a fire at the city hall in the suburb of Clichy-Sous-Bois.

"Last night, our police, gendarmes and firefighters again courageously confronted rare violence. In line with my firm instructions, they made 667 arrests," Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The Elysee announced early on Friday that President Emmanuel Macron would cut short a trip to Brussels, where he was attending a European Union summit, to chair a crisis meeting on the violence – the second such sit-down in as many days.

In her first media interview since the shooting, Nahel's mother, Mounia, told the France 5 channel: "I don't blame the police, I blame one person: the one who took the life of my son."

She said the 38-year-old officer responsible, who was detained and charged with voluntary manslaughter on Thursday, "saw an Arab face, a little kid, and wanted to take his life".

The memorial march for Nahel, led by Mounia, ended with riot police firing tear gas as several cars were set alight in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre, where the teenager lived and was killed.

Tens of thousands of police officers have been deployed to quell the protests.

About 40,000 police and gendarmes – with elite Raid and GIGN units – were deployed in several cities overnight, with curfews issued in municipalities around Paris and bans on public gatherings in Lille and Tourcoing in the country's north.

Despite the huge security presence, violence and damage were reported in several areas. As of 3am on Friday, at least 421 people had been arrested across the country over the course of the night, according to Mr Darmanin's team.

"There aren't any very violent confrontations in direct contact with the police, but there are a number of vandalised stores, looted or even burnt businesses," a senior national police officer said.

Public buildings were also targeted, with a police station in the Pyrenees city of Pau hit with a Molotov cocktail, according to regional authorities, and an elementary school and a district office set on fire in Lille.

The police officer accused of shooting the teenager on Tuesday was handed a preliminary charge of voluntary homicide after prosecutor Pascal Prache said his initial investigation led him to conclude “the conditions for the legal use of the weapon were not met”.

The detained police officer’s lawyer, Laurent-Franck Lienard, speaking on French TV channel BFMTV, said the officer was sorry and devastated.

The officer did what he thought was necessary in the moment, Mr Lienard said.

“He doesn’t get up in the morning to kill people,” he said of the officer, whose name has not been released.

“He really didn’t want to kill. But now he must defend himself, as he’s the one who’s detained and sleeping in prison.”

Tension started to rise in Nanterre after a peaceful march Thursday afternoon in honour of Nahel, with smoke billowing from cars and bins set ablaze despite government appeals for calm and vows that order would be restored.

Mr Darmanin said the number of officers in the streets would reach 40,000, with 5,000 stationed in the Paris region alone.

“The professionals of disorder must go home,” Mr Darmanin said. While there is no need yet to declare a state of emergency – a measure taken to quell weeks of rioting in 2005 – he said the state's response would be “extremely firm”.

Tension had begun to rise throughout Thursday.

Police office attacked

In the usually tranquil Pyrenees town of Pau in south-west France, a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a new police office.

Vehicles were set on fire in Toulouse and a tram was set on fire in a suburb of Lyon, AP reported.

Paris police said its officers made 40 arrests, some on the margins of the largely peaceful memorial march for the teenager and others elsewhere.

Bus and tram services in the Paris area shut down before sunset as a precaution to protect transport workers and passengers.

The town of Clamart, home to 54,000 people in the French capital’s south-western suburbs, said it was taking the extraordinary step of imposing an overnight curfew through Monday, citing “the risk of new public order disturbances”.

The mayor of Neuilly-sur-Marne announced a similar curfew in that town in the eastern suburbs.

The unrest extended even to Brussels, the EU's administrative home and Belgian capital, where about a dozen people were detained during scuffles related to the shooting in France.

Police spokeswoman Ilse van de Keere said several fires were brought under control and that at least one car was burnt out.

The shooting, captured on video, shocked France and stirred up long-simmering tension between police and young people in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighbourhoods.