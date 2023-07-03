France riots: Macron holds emergency meeting as killed teenager's grandmother urges calm

French President Emmanuel Macron is counting on law enforcement to restore order after almost a week of nationwide riots sparked by a police officer’s fatal shooting of a teenager.

Mr Macron met with key cabinet ministers on Sunday evening in his latest attempt to craft a response to the violence, which is testing his authority and ability to carry out reforms.

He has said 45,000 police, special forces and armoured vehicles will remain deployed to contain clashes that have left hundreds of public buildings and shops damaged or ransacked in cities including Paris, Marseille, Lyon and Strasbourg.

Expand Autoplay A policemen walks past a burning lorry in Nantes, western France, amid protests. AFP

While tensions eased overnight into Sunday, the shooting of Nahel, a 17-year-old of North African descent, remains a flashpoint in a crisis over racism and inequality in France that is drawing comparisons with America’s reaction to the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Mr Macron will meet on Tuesday with 220 French mayors to discuss the situation, AFP reported after the cabinet talks.

READ MORE France riots: nearly 500 arrested but fewer incidents reported in fifth night of unrest

The unrest is another political minefield for Mr Macron after he pushed through an increase in France’s retirement age that was preceded by months of strikes and protests.

Images of riot police once again battling in the streets further tarnish the country’s reputation, potentially adding to the economic toll just as the government faces pressure to restore public finances.

“What Macron needs to do is develop substantive policies to address the problems faced by these youths,” Vivien A. Schmidt, a professor of European integration at Boston University, said by email. “Unfortunately, however, it is not clear that he even recognises the problem.”

Nahel's grandmother appealed for calm on Sunday, telling BFM TV that rioters were using his death on June 27 as a “pretext.”

Meanwhile, French government spokesman Olivier Veran said “there is no political message” in ransacking a store during the night.

“I don’t call these scenes of looting a movement,” he told France Inter radio.