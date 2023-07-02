France riots: Car rammed into home of Paris mayor, injuring wife and child

Protesters rammed a car into the home of a Paris mayor, injuring his wife and one of his children on the fifth night of violence on French streets following the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old.

Hundreds more people were arrested overnight as protesters, many of whom were teenagers, continued to torch cars, damage infrastructure and clash with police in an outpouring of rage against the death of Nahel M, who was shot dead by police on Tuesday.

A day after Nahel was laid to rest in his home town near Paris, the interior ministry said police had made 719 arrests overnight, still a provisional tally, after around 1,300 the previous night.

Read more French peace campaigner appeals for end to violent protests over police shooting

While nationwide numbers suggested an overall decline in tension across the country, police still recorded a number of incidents.

The home of a Paris suburb mayor was ram-raided and set alight while his wife and children were asleep inside.

Vincent Jeanbrun's wife and two children managed to escape the house through a back door, public prosecutor Stephane Hardouin said on Sunday.

But his wife is being treated in hospital for a broken leg, an injury she sustained in the escape, the local prosecutor told BFM TV. One of his children was also hurt.

Mr Jeanbrun, from the conservative Les Republicains party, was not at home but at the town hall during the incident. The town hall has been the target of attack for several nights since the shooting and has been protected with barbed wire and barricades.

"Last night the horror and disgrace reached a new level," said Mr Jeanbrun, the mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses commune.

"At 01.30am, as I was in the town hall just like the two previous nights, people ram-raided my home before starting a fire to torch my house, where my wife and my two young children were sleeping," Mr Jeanbrun said on his Twitter account.

"While attempting to shield them and fleeing the attackers, my wife and one of my children got hurt."

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne condemned the attack, which prosecutors said is being investigated for attempted murder.

"The Prime Minister condemns these intolerable facts and gives her full support to the mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses and his relatives," the government said in a statement released on Sunday.

"She sent a message to the mayor and his family who are still in shock. The culprits will be prosecuted with the greatest firmness."

No suspects have been arrested as yet.

According to the ministry, 45 police officers or gendarmes were injured, 577 vehicles torched, 74 buildings set on fire and 871 fires set in streets and other public spaces overnight.

The biggest flashpoint was in Marseille where police fired tear gas and fought street battles with youths around the city centre late into the night.

In Paris, police increased security at the city's landmark Champs Elysees avenue after a call on social media to gather there.

The street, usually packed with tourists, was lined with security forces carrying out spot checks. Shop facades were boarded up to prevent potential damage and pillaging.

Around 45,000 police were deployed across France, the same number as the night before, and backup was dispatched to the previous days' flashpoints, including Lyon, Grenoble and Marseille.

French prosecutor examines damage to the home of the mayor of l'Hay-les-Roses, Paris, after protesters rammed a vehicle into the building on Saturday night. AFP

Of the total, 7,000 officers were concentrated in Paris and its suburbs, including along tourist hotspot the Champs Elysees avenue in central Paris, following calls on social media to take rioting to the heart of the capital.

The massive police presence had helped keep the violence in check, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

"A calmer night thanks to the resolute action of the security forces," he tweeted early on Sunday.

A number of towns imposed overnight curfews in an attempted to break the cycle of violence.

Nahel's funeral was held on Saturday near Nanterre, the Paris suburb where he lived and was shot dead.

Several hundred people lined up to enter the grand mosque, as volunteers in yellow vests stood guard and a few dozen bystanders watched from across the street.

Some of the mourners, their arms crossed, said "God is Greatest" in Arabic, as they spanned the boulevard in prayer.

The event was marked by "reflection" and went off "without incidents", a witness told agencies.

Although there were signs the trouble was starting to ease, damage remained widespread, from Paris to Marseille and Lyon and French territories overseas, where a 54-year-old died after being hit by a stray bullet in French Guiana.

In a bid to limit the ongoing violence, buses and trams in France have stopped running after 9pm and the sale of large fireworks and inflammable liquids has been banned.

Marseille has stopped all urban transport from 6pm.

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged parents to take responsibility for underage rioters, one-third of whom were "young or very young".

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said Saturday that 30 percent of those arrested were minors, while Darmanin said the average age of those arrested was just 17.

Mr On Saturday, Dupond-Moretti warned that young people who share calls for violence on Snapchat or other apps could face prosecution. Mr Macron has blamed social media for fueling violence.

The unrest has raised concerns abroad, with France hosting the Rugby World Cup in the autumn and the Paris Olympic Games in the summer of 2024.

Police personnel detain suspects on a street in Nice. AFP

Britain and other European countries updated their travel advice to warn tourists to stay away from areas affected by the rioting.

China's consulate in Marseille similarly warned its citizens to "be vigilant and exercise caution" after state-run media reported that a bus carrying Chinese tourists had been pelted with stones in the city.

Culture and entertainment have been disrupted, with singer Mylene Farmer calling off stadium concerts and French fashion house Celine cancelling its Paris menswear show.

A 38-year-old policeman has been charged with voluntary homicide over Nahel's death and has been remanded in custody.

The UN rights office said on Friday that the killing of the teen of North African descent was "a moment for the country to seriously address the deep issues of racism and racial discrimination in law enforcement".

The French foreign ministry said any suggestion of systemic discrimination in the police force was "totally unfounded".