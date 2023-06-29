French protesters shoot fireworks at police as 150 arrested

At least 150 people have been arrested across France during riots as anger intensifies over the death of a teenager shot dead by police on Tuesday.

The boy, named only as Nahel M, 17, was shot at point-blank range after police said he refused a traffic stop in Nanterre, a northern suburb of Paris.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 150 people had been arrested across the country, with protests reported as far south as Toulouse.

"A night of intolerable violence against symbols of the republic, with town halls, schools and police stations set on fire or attacked," Mr Darmanin wrote on Twitter as he announced the figure.

He expressed support for police and added, in an apparent swipe at the far left: "Shame on those who did not call for calm."

In a sign of the seriousness of the situation, President Emmanuel Macron held an early morning crisis meeting of his ministers. He said earlier that the fatal shooting was "inexcusable"

The death of Nahel, reportedly of Algerian origin, has reignited public anger over police behaviour, particularly towards France's large ethnic minority population.

READ MORE France fears fresh riots after teenage driver shot dead by traffic police

Police said he was shot in the chest after attempting to drive at an officer, a claim contradicted by footage released of the incident.

In the video, a voice is heard to say: “You are going to get a bullet in the head” before a police officer fires at Nahel, who tried to drive away from the scene.

Clashes first erupted Tuesday night in and around the Paris suburb of Nanterre, where Nahel was killed, and the government deployed 2,000 police on Wednesday to maintain order. But violence resumed that evening.

Footage on social media showed protesters firing a volley of fireworks at riot police.

🇫🇷 EN DIRECT - Les affrontements reprennent à #Nanterre avec de nombreux tirs de mortier d'artifices contre les forces de l'ordre. (témoins) pic.twitter.com/fcELtjBr7n — AlertesInfos (@AlertesInfos) June 28, 2023

In the central city of Lyon, 35 people have been forced to relocate after fireworks set their apartment building ablaze, the fire service told AFP.

'Very tense' in Nanterre

In Nanterre, young people set up a barricade and at least a dozen vehicles were set on fire as police responded with tear gas.

“Justice for Nahel” and “Police kill” were scrawled on the walls of nearby buildings.

“It's very tense,” a mediator told Le Monde newspaper. “We're trying to act as a buffer but we know its going to be very complicated.”

Flames shot out of three stories of a building, and a blaze was reported at an electrical plant.

Fire damaged the town hall of the Paris suburb of L’Ile-Saint-Denis, not far from France’s national stadium and the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Protests were also reported in other towns and cities, including in Lille and Rennes – where around 300 people gathered in memory of Nahel.

In the Essonne region south of the capital, a group set a bus on fire after forcing all the passengers off, police said, while in Clamart a tram was set ablaze.

Firefighters extinguish burning vehicles during the clashes. Reuters

In the working class 18th and 19th arrondissements of north-eastern Paris, police fired flashballs to disperse protesters burning rubbish, but instead of leaving, the crowd responded by throwing bottles, AFP reported.

“We are sick of being treated like this. This is for Nahel, we are Nahel,” said two young men calling themselves “avengers” as they wheeled rubbish bins from a nearby estate to add to a burning barricade.

One said his family had lived in France for three generations but “they are never going to accept us”.

On Wednesday morning, the Nanterre local council called for an end to the “destructive spiral”, while the government issued rare criticism of the security forces.

“A teenager was killed. That is inexplicable and unforgivable,” President Emmanuel Macron said during an official visit to Marseille in the south.

Nahel’s mother called for a silent march in her son's honour on Thursday, on the square where he was killed.

The police officer accused of the killing is in custody on suspicion of manslaughter and could face preliminary charges as soon as Thursday, according to the Nanterre prosecutor's office.

The tragedy casts a spotlight on French policing that will be politically difficult for mr Macron to manage. The situation has echoes of 2005, when riots broke out for weeks in suburbs across France after two boys died in an electricity substation following a police chase.

A spokesman for the police union Alliance said on France Info radio on Thursday that he couldn’t recall clashes as widespread since 2005. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne canceled a trip to the French region of Vendée scheduled for later in the day, Agence France-Presse reported.

A series of high-profile football stars, celebrities and political leaders have expressed outrage over the killing. “A bullet in the head...It’s always the same people for whom being in the wrong leads to death,” French national team player Mike Maignan wrote on Twitter.