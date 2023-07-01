Dominik Szoboszlai set to complete £60m move to Liverpool from RB Leipzig

Liverpool are to set to seal their second signing of the summer transfer window after agreeing a £60 million deal with RB Leipzig for Dominik Szoboszlai.

The attacking midfielder, who has also been a target for Liverpool's Premier League rivals Newcastle United, will travel to Merseyside for a medical after the Reds triggered his release clause from Leipzig.

Szoboszlai has already agreed personal terms and will join Alexis Mac Allister, who moved to Liverpool from Brighton last month, at Anfield further bolstering Jurgen Klopp's midfield options for the new season.

Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho has moved in the other direction, joining Leipzig on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old Hungary captain helped Leipzig finishing third in the Bundesliga last season, five points behind champions Bayern Munich, and win the German Cup when he scored in their 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Szoboszlai started his career at Austrian second-division side Liefering before joining Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg in 2017.

A move to the German Bundesliga – and Salzburg's sister club in Leipzig – followed in January 2021 and he would go on to play 91 games, score 20 goals and provide 21 assists.

Last season, Szoboszlai made 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 goals, and he has already won 32 caps for Hungary, scoring seven times.

Carvalho, 20, joined Liverpool from Fulham last summer for an initial £5m on a five-year contract. He made 21 appearances last season, including eight starts, and scored three goals.

“He will now continue his development and gain more experience in Germany with Leipzig,” Liverpool said in a statement.

Midfielders James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left Anfield this summer, with all three coming to the end of the contracts and leaving for nothing.

Milner joined Premier League Brighton, Keita moved to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, while Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Brazilian attacker Roberto Firmino played his last game for the club in their final Premier League game of last season – scoring in the 4-4 draw with Southampton – and could also be moving to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool ended the campaign fifth in the Premier League and will not be playing in the Champions League next season for the first time since 2016-17.