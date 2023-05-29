Southampton v Liverpool ratings: Sulemana 9, Lyanco 3; Jota 8, Salah 7

There was little riding on Liverpool's visit to St Mary's to face Premier League bottom club Southampton on Sunday but the two sides still served up a 4-4 thriller.

Jurgen Klopp's team had already secured fifth place and Europa League football next season and Ruben Selles's Saints were already down.

But the match proved to be a goal-fest, with Liverpool opening the scoring after 10 minutes through Diogo Jota, when he pounced on Romeo Lavia's loose pass, before Roberto Firmino, in his final match for the Reds, made it 2-0.

The Saints showed they have the spirit to fight for promotion next season and pulled a goal back through James Ward-Prowse, then levelled the scores in the 28th minute when Kamaldeen Sulemana claimed his first goal for the club.

He grabbed his second to put the home side in front just after the break before Adam Armstrong made it 4-2 in the 64th minute.

Liverpool hit back through Cody Gakpo in the 72nd minute before Jota claimed his second to make it honours even at the final whistle.

After the match Liverpool boss Klopp, whose side finished the season on an 11-game unbeaten run, said: "There were moments in the season where you thought it would be four years long.

"The last 11 games made us realise that next year we will be a contender again."

Saints boss Selles said the result also gave his side hope for next term in the Championship, fuelling belief that they can "bounce back" with an immediate return to the top flight.

"We just want to make sure we can show once again that we are ready to compete at this level," he said.

"Events will take us away from the Premier League but this team is ready to bounce back quick."

