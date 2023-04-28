Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will 'take what we get - even if it's Europa League'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he will gladly accept the chance to qualify for the Europa League as the Reds look to make the most of a difficult season.

Liverpool are seventh in the Premier League, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United having played a game more and are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League.

Ahead of Sunday's home Premier League game against sixth-placed Tottenham, Klopp said his team will take whatever opportunities are presented to them.

"We take what we get. It is not that we said that would be fantastic at the start of the season but this season taught us a few things. If it is Europa League, it is Europa League," Klopp said.

"I want to play the best possible football. We have to be focused on the game coming up, that is Tottenham. What happens in the next few weeks will be very important for next season."

Klopp said it is too early to declare his side are "out of the woods". The midweek victory over West Ham made it three wins in a row which extended their unbeaten run to five matches, and maintained their outside chance of sneaking into the top four.

On Sunday, Liverpool have a chance to win a fourth league game in a row for only the second time this season but Klopp said it would be wrong to assume things have fallen into place.

"It is, for me too early to speak about consistency," he said. "Winning three games is not for me consistent, it is good but can only be the start of something.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates with teammate Curtis Jones after scoring their first goal in the 2-1 Premier League win against West Ham at the London Stadium on April 26, 2023. Getty

"It is about consistency you show in performances even more than results. For the outside world it is the result but for us it must be performances because that is what we work with.

"I am happy with that in the moment because in all the games, as different as they were, I saw a lot of things we want to see in the games and that is then really good.

"There is always something to improve and that's fine that's what we try to do as well.

"I am absolutely OK with the moment but it is not that I already trust ourselves that much to say 'That's it now, we are out of the woods' because this season gave us a few lessons I didn't want to learn, but learned.

"We have to be super-aggressive, super-greedy and show that the most important prize in football is the three points at the weekend and that's all we have to be focused on."

The manager that midfielder Naby Keita would likely return to training on Friday, while defender Ibrahima Konate is available for selection.