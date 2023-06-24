Liverpool's Anfield stadium expansion on track for 2023/24 season - in pictures

Liverpool fans are likely to welcome the 2023/24 Premier League season at a bigger and better Anfield stadium, with expansion work at the iconic venue on track.

Work on increasing the capacity at the Anfield Road Stand began in September 2021 with the plan to add 7,000 seats, which would make the venue the third largest in the Premier League with a capacity of 61,000.

Plans also include improved concourses and hospitality lounge.

Last week, a massive 550 kg Liverpool crest was installed on the expanded Anfield Road Stand.

Due to its dimension and weight, the installation process took three days.

According to This is Anfield, the renovation process will cost a total of £80 million.

The Premier League season begins on August 11, with Liverpool's first home game against Bournemouth on August 19.