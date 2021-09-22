Liverpool confirm plans to make Anfield third-largest stadium in Premier League

Expansion of Anfield Road Stand will take iconic venue's capacity to more than 61,000

The National
Sep 22, 2021

Liverpool have announced they are moving ahead with plans to increase the capacity of Anfield stadium to more than 61,000.

According to the expansion plans, a total of 7,000 seats will be added to the Anfield Road Stand and is expected to be completed for the 2023-24 campaign.

Once completed, the new Anfield stadium will become the third-largest stadium in the Premier League by capacity behind Manchester United's Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“We have been clear from the beginning … that we needed the cooperation of local residents … to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape, and to ensure the project is financially viable,” said Liverpool managing director Andy Hughes.

“We needed certainty for this project to progress and are now in a position to be able to move forward. We began this journey in 2014 and are grateful to everyone for their contributions.”

Jurgen Klopp's team will continue to play at the stadium while the construction work, which involve a re-route of Anfield Road itself, takes place.

According to the club, “the redeveloped stand will be similar to the Main Stand, with improved concourses and sports bar lounge hospitality facilities".

The Reds also announced that work “will begin in earnest” with an official ground-breaking ceremony planned for next week.

Updated: September 22nd 2021, 11:33 AM
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
