PSG to deliver Mbappe ultimatum, Busquets set to join Messi in Miami

The rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Saudi Arabian clubs are being linked with a high volume of players, with N'Golo Kante the most recent high-profile recruit.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Paris Saint-Germain are set to hand forward Kylian Mbappe an ultimatum, reports Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo. According to the Spanish newspaper, PSG will tell Mbappe to either commit his future to the Parc des Princes or leave, with Real Madrid poised to pounce. Mbappe’s current deal with the French champions runs until the summer of 2024, but he has recently informed the Ligue 1 club that he has no intention to extend the option clause that would keep him in France for another year.



Strong chance

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets has decided to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, according to Relevo. The Spanish midfielder is reported to have agreed a contract until 2025 with the MLS side, turning down interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. He will leave the Camp Nou officially on June 30 after an 18-year spell with the Catalan giants.

Expand Autoplay Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets lifts the La Liga trophy after Barca were crowned champions on May 20, 2023. Reuters



Strong chance

Tottenham Hotspur are confident of signing Leicester City attacking midfielder James Maddison, reports the Daily Mail. With just one year left on his contract at the King Power Stadium, the Foxes are looking to sell the 26-year-old for a "sizeable fee" following their relegation from the Premier League.



Potential

Fulham want to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, writes The Independent. The Saints are open to selling the 28-year-old England international as they prepare to compete in the Championship next season, and are looking for an offer close to £30 million.



Potential

Liverpool are among the favourites to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, reports Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese. The Serie A club are reluctant to sell the 25-year-old Italy international but could be willing to enter negotiations with Chiesa giving the Turin club few indicators he will extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.



Low chance

Al Hilal are prepared to offer Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku €30 million-per-season to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 30-year-old Belgium striker scored 21 goals in 37 matches while on loan at Inter Milan last season, and it is unclear if he figures in the plans of Mauricio Pochettino, the new head coach at Chelsea, Lukaku's parent club.



Low chance

Al Nassr are keen on signing Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, writes Relevo. The Croatia international is one of the players who could be moved on from the San Siro this summer as the club look to raise funds for transfers, and it is reported that the Saudi Pro League side are looking to complete a double swoop of midfielders that also includes Real Betis star William Carvalho. Brozovic, 30, made 40 appearances across all competitions last season.