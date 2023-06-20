Xhaka and Partey likely to leave Arsenal, Edouard Mendy looks set for Al Hilal



Strong chance

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey look set to depart Arsenal this summer as Mikel Arteta eyes a midfield overhaul, according to The Telegraph. The report indicates that Arteta is keen to offload the duo in favour of younger additions such as Declan Rice. Xhaka is closing in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen, while the Gunners will listen to offers for Partey, who played an integral role in Arsenal’s title challenge last season. Talks between Arsenal and West Ham regarding Rice are still ongoing, with the North London club eager to secure a deal for the Hammers captain, viewing him as a priority signing this summer.



Strong chance

Kai Havertz will not sign a new deal at Chelsea amid Arsenal interest, with the Blues under pressure to lower their asking price, per ESPN. Chelsea are seeking £70 million to part ways with the German international, however, the report reveals that Arsenal are reluctant to meet this valuation, and after having one bid rejected, are preparing a fresh offer. Havertz’s £220,000 per week wage is not thought to be an issue for the Gunners who are keen on the 28-year-old due to his versatility either as a No 10 or No 8. While Bayern Munich also hold an interest in Havertz, his desire to stay in the Premier League makes a move to Arsenal look increasingly likely.



Strong chance

Edouard Mendy has agreed personal terms with Al Hilal, according to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano. The tweet reveals that the Senegal international is set to sign a three-year deal with the Saudi side, with negotiations entering the final stages. The 31-year-old fell out of favour under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard throughout various stages last season and the Blues seem happy to offload the shot-stopper as they look to balance the books following a year of heavy spending. Mendy looks set to join Chelsea teammate N’Golo Kante in Saudi Arabia, with the Frenchman closing in on a move to Al Ittihad.

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy during the Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb. Getty



Potential

Chelsea are keen to secure a deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo with the Blues set to make an official bid this week, according to Football Insider. The report suggests that Brighton will look for £80m to part ways with the 21-year-old who has been earmarked as a priority signing this summer by Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino. It is reported that a verbal agreement between the west London outfit and Caicedo has been agreed regarding a long-term deal.



Potential

Chelsea are weighing up whether they should trigger Nicolas Jackson’s €35m release clause, with Villarreal reluctant to sell the striker, according to ESPN. The 21-year-old is reported to have agreed personal terms with the West London club, however, the Premier League giants are yet to agree a deal with Villarreal. The report suggests that Chelsea may look to negotiate a lower price with the La Liga club due to Jackson’s eagerness to leave Villarreal this summer.



Low chance

Bernardo Silva has received an approach from Saudi Arabia, however, the Portuguese star is expected to turn down the offer, according to The Athletic. Whilst the approach is described as “lucrative,” the report indicates that Silva is considering his options this summer, which include potential moves to Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old is under contract at Manchester City until 2025, however, he could depart the English champions this summer, in a bid for a fresh challenge elsewhere.



Low chance

Eintracht Frankfurt are showing interest in Victor Lindelof, however, the defender looks set to extend his stay at Manchester United, according to Football Insider. The report reveals that while the Sweden international has just one year left remaining on his deal, Lindelof has impressed manager Erik ten Hag, which could see the centre-back extend his contract with the Red Devils.