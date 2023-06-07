Kante to follow Benzema, Sanchez and Zaha also wanted by Saudi clubs

With the 2022/23 season almost at an end, the transfer rumour mill is in full swing.

We take a look at the stories and speculation of players on the move.

Strong chance

Fresh off the back of signing Karim Benzema, Al Ittihad officials are said to be close to finalising a deal to lure Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to Saudi Arabia, according to several UK reports. France international Kante, 32, is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of this month and talks over a new deal have stalled. Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad have sent emissaries to London to tempt Kante to the kingdom on a two-year deal worth €100 million a year, according to both The Guardian and Daily Mail.

Strong chance

Al Fateh have submitted an official proposal worth €10 million-per-season to Alexis Sanchez, reports Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 34-year-old Chile forward faces an uncertain future with Marseille, and will become a free agent this summer. Whilst it is understood that the Ligue 1 outfit are eager to extend Sanchez’s stay at Stade Velodrome, the Chilean has garnered interest from across Europe, and Saudi, following an impressive season in which he netted 18 goals as Marseille finished third in Ligue 1.

Strong chance

Tottenham and West Ham are leading the race to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, reports Football Insider. Following relegation from the Premier League, Southampton may be forced to allow key players to depart the club, with Romeo Lavia another Saints midfielder being heavily linked with a move away from the south-coast. The report suggests that despite being under contract at Southampton until 2026, England international Ward-Prowse, 28, will be allowed to leave the club this summer for the right price. Ward-Prowse impressed in midfield for Southampton last season, netting 11 goals and five assists in all competitions, proving to be a bright spot in a difficult season for the club.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha. PA

Strong chance

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has reached an agreement with Al Nassr over a move to Saudi Arabia, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti. The 30-year-old is out contract at Selhurst Park at the end of the month and looks set to become the latest star who will ply his trade in the Pro League next season. Ivory Coast international Zaha, who has made more than 400 appearances across two spells with Palace, scoring 90 goals, was also a target of Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Potential

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is monitoring the situation of Raphinha, following a disappointing season for Barcelona, reports Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. It is said that Tuchel attempted to sign the winger last summer when he was Chelsea manager but the 26-year-old Brazilian opted for a move to Camp Nou instead. Raphinha registered 10 goals and 12 assists in all competitions last season, however, with the Catalan giants keen to offload several players to trim down their wage bill, the Brazil international could be on the move.

Low chance

Everton and West Ham are eyeing a move for Brennan Johnson, though Nottingham Forest’s £40 million valuation could be a deterrent, according to the Daily Mail. The 22-year-old striker helped Forest survive relegation in their first season back in the Premier League since 1999, netting eight goals in the English top flight, which has attracted the attention of several Premier League rivals.

Low chance

Tottenham are interested in Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as the North London club look for a replacement for long-time first choice Hugo Lloris, according to Football Insider. The 29-year-old was instrumental in the Toffees retaining their Premier League status and has been earmarked as an ideal replacement for Lloris, who looks set to depart the club after 11 years at the club. Whilst Spurs may hold an interest in the England international, a deal looks unlikely with Pickford putting pen to paper on a new deal at Goodison Park in February, that keeps him under contract until 2027.