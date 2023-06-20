Cristiano Ronaldo vows to continue with Portugal ahead of record-extending 200th cap

Cristiano Ronaldo says he will "never give up" representing Portugal as he gets set for another landmark moment in his international career.

The Al Nassr captain, 38, will on Tuesday make his 200th appearance for his country, in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Iceland in Reykjavik.

In March, Ronaldo set the men's record for international matches, when he won his 197th cap in the victory against Liechtenstein - a game in which he scored twice. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward is also the record international scorer in men's football, with 122 goals.

Speaking at a press conference in the Icelandic capital on Monday, the Portugal captain said: "I will never give up coming [to the national team], because it's always a dream.

"Reaching 200 international matches isn't for just anyone - it shows the love I have for my country and my team."

Ronaldo, who signed for Nassr in December but could not help fire them to the Saudi Pro League title, has scored four goals in three games since Roberto Martinez was appointed as Portugal manager earlier this year. Ronaldo, though, did not add to his tally last week despite his team’s 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Portugal top Group J having won all three qualifiers thus far, scoring 13 goals without conceding.

"It would be spectacular to crown my 200th international game with a goal," Ronaldo said. "I'm not chasing records, they're chasing me. I'm happy because it's part of my motivation to continue at the highest level with the team.

"It's something I never thought I'd accomplish."

Martinez, who confirmed Ronaldo would start against Iceland, added: "A player reaching 200 matches, that's unique. It's a source of pride for Portuguese football."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo could soon be joined in the Saudi Pro League by compatriot Ruben Neves, with the Portugal midfielder understood to be close to signing for Al Hilal. The Wolves star is one of a number of high-profile players linked with the Saudi top-flight this summer.

On Monday Ronaldo stressed that playing club football in the kingdom does not mean the end of an international career, saying: “Since I've been in Saudi Arabia, I've played three games for Portugal, so it doesn't affect. You can ask the coach.

"But I'm very happy. The Saudi league is good, they may not see the games, but it's good. And now the transfers speak for themselves.”