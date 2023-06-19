Arsenal agree terms with Kai Havertz, Bayern close on Kim Min-jae deal



Strong chance

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Kai Havertz and hope to complete a deal following the international break, writes Fabrizio Romano. The Chelsea forward is reportedly keen on the move, with Romano suggesting that the Gunners will submit a fresh bid for the German international after having their first offer rejected. Havertz endured a frustrating season with the Blues, scoring nine goals in 47 appearances, and the club are open to selling in order to fund summer signings.



Strong chance

Kim Min-jae and Bayern Munich are close to finalising an agreement that will see the Napoli defender sign a five year deal, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Bavarian club will wait until July 1 to activate the South Korean’s €50 million release clause, with the defender preparing to sign for the Bundesliga champions, unless a bigger offer emerges elsewhere. Min-jae has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United, though the Red Devils look to have missed out on the 26-year-old.



Strong chance

Kalidou Koulibaly has agreed the major terms of his contract with Al Hilal, and has given the Saudi Ministry of Sports the greenlight to the move, reports journalist Rudy Galetti. The Senegal international struggled for consistent minutes at Chelsea last season, starting just 20 games, which has left the 31-year-old eager to depart Stamford Bridge this summer. Galetti suggests that Al Hilal are confident of securing a deal, but they will likely have to dig deep into their pockets to fund the transfer, with Koulibaly under contract until 2026.

Liverpool and Newcastle are reported to be in the market to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, right. AFP



Potential

Newcastle United are looking to join rivals Liverpool in the pursuit of Khephren Thuram, report Football Insider. The Magpies hold an interest in Inter Millan midfielder Nicolo Barella, but the report reveals that Newcastle will look to Thuram as an alternative, following little progress over a potential deal for Barella. While Inter are looking for £70 million to part ways with the midfielder, it is believed that £35 million could suffice for Thuram, who has impressed for Nice, netting two goals and eight assists across all competitions last season.



Potential

Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old enjoyed a promising season with the Eagles, netting ten goals, alongside four assists in the Premier League, and made his England debut as a substitute in their 4-0 win over Malta on Friday. The Merseysiders are admirers of the attacking-midfielder but Eze is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2025, and the south London outfit are under no financial pressure to sell.



Low chance

Gleison Bremer is attracting the attention of Manchester United and Chelsea, however, Juventus will demand a huge fee, according to Calciomercato. The centre-back joined the Turin giants last summer, and endured a positive first season with the club, however, the report reveals that Juventus will listen to offers for the 26-year-old, if they receive a bid in excess of €60 million. Manchester United are believed to be in the market for a centre-back, after Bayern Munich hijacked their approach for Kim Min-jae, however, €60 millon could prove too high for the Red Devils, while Chelsea are unlikely to be dragged into overspending, as the Blues look to cut costs this summer.



Low chance

Chelsea are keen to offload Romelu Lukaku to Saudi Arabia, report Calciomercato. The report reveals that alongside the Belgian forward, Chelsea hope Kalidou Koulibaly, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy can be sold this summer, however, the sale of Lukaku to Saudi Arabia looks unlikely. The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, and the report suggests that Lukaku would be willing to turn down offers from Saudi Arabia, in order to return to Inter on a permanent basis.