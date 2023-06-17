Inter target Eric Garcia as Bayern set sights on Walker and Kolo Muani

The rumour mill is in full swing with daily stories of players coming and going.

Saudi Arabian clubs are being linked with a high volume of players, with Karim Benzema having already agreed to join champions Al Ittihad next season.

Each weekday we'll bring you the best transfer gossip and the likelihood of those transfer stories bearing fruit.



Strong chance

Inter Milan are interested in defender Eric Garcia, with Barcelona open to a sale, report Sport. The Catalan giants are keen to offload a number of players in the summer transfer window, as they look to trim their wage bill to comply with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules. The report indicates that if Garcia is open to the move, Barcelona will not stand in his way, with the 22-year-old Spaniard unlikely to be a regular starter next season. It is understood Barcelona have priced Garcia at €15 million.



Strong chance

David de Gea looks likely to depart Manchester United this summer, amid interest from Spain and Saudi Arabia, per ESPN. The 32-year-old goalkeeper will become a free agent at the end of the month, and whilst the report suggests that talks are still ongoing over a new, long-term deal, there is no guarantee De Gea will extend his 13-year stay at old Trafford. The Red Devils had the chance to trigger a one-year extension on his deal, which would have kept him at the club until 2024, however, this option expired in May. Saudi giants Al Hilal have previously been linked with the Spain international.

Man United season ratings

Expand Autoplay MANCHESTER UNITED 2022/23 SEASON RATINGS: GOALKEEPERS: David de Gea 6.5: Started all 38 league games and kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper, made numerous key saves, yet his mistakes are highlighted more. His presence in the team now divides fans, as does whether he should sign a new contract or be moved on. AP



Strong chance

Dejan Kulusevski looks set to sign for Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent basis, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Sweden international joined the Premier League side on an 18-month loan deal in January 2022, with Spurs having the chance to sign the winger permanently for £29 million if they qualified for the Champions League. However, despite Spurs missing out on the top four, Italian journalist Romano suggests Spurs will sign Kulusevski, with the 23-year-old signing a deal that will run until June 2027.



Potential

Romano also reports that Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Bernardo Silva’s representatives over a potential move. The Portugal midfielder has been earmarked as a priority for the summer by the French giants, however, Romano suggests that Manchester City will demand a significant fee for the 28-year-old, who is under contract at the Etihad until 2025. PSG are keen to offload several high-profile players this summer to fund summer signings, and their interest in Silva will seemingly be tested by City, who reportedly priced the winger at £75 million for Barcelona, which saw the Catalan giants cool their interest last season.



Potential

Bayern Munich are monitoring Kyle Walker amid reports that the defender could leave Manchester City this summer, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. Whilst it is believed that there have been no discussions between Bayern and Walker’s representatives, the 33-year-old hEngland international as been identified by Bayern’s management as a potential signing to bolster Thomas Tuchel's defensive options. The City defender struggled for consistent game time under Pep Guardiola last season, and was left out of the starting XI for the Champions League final against Inter Milan this month that saw the English club complete a historic treble.



Low chance

Bayern Munich hold an interest in Randal Kolo Muani, however the €100m asking price makes the deal unlikely, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg. The Bavarian club are believed to be in the market for a striker this summer and Kolo Muani has been identified as an interesting option, following a breakthrough season for the 24-year-old who netted 23 goals, alongside 17 assists across competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt. Plettenberg suggests that French champions PSG are waiting in the wings should Bayern fail to make a move.



Low chance

Newcastle are interested in a move for Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella, however, the club will be forced to break their transfer record, per Football Insider. Whilst the Magpies view Barella as a priority signing this summer, as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his midfield options, it is reported that Newcastle value Barella lower than Inter’s valuation of £70m. The 26-year-old Italy international is under contract at the San Siro until 2026.