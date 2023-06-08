David De Gea shuns Saudi clubs but Riyad Mahrez could move to Al Hilal

With the 2022/23 football season all but over, attention has turned to the summer transfer window as clubs get busy reshaping their squads during the off-season.

This is traditionally a time of ongoing speculation, so here we take a look at the latest rumours and determine which have substance and which seem unlikely.

Strong chance

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly scheduled talks to meet with the representatives of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, reveals Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 25-year-old France international will become a free agent later this month when his contract expires, and the latest indicates that PSG are moving forward to sign Thuram on a free transfer.

Strong chance

Interest is continuing to grow in Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho, but the club won’t sanction a permanent transfer, reports The Athletic. The 20-year-old midfielder has recently been linked with an exit from Anfield in search of more first team football, but with RB Leipzig seeing their £10 million offer dismissed, the Reds look to be standing firm on their decision to only be open to loan offers.

Strong chance

Manchester United are closing in on signing Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi, reports French newspaper L’Equipe. Personal terms are believed to have already been agreed between United and the 25-year-old Frenchman, who is keen to make the switch to Old Trafford. That should just leave a transfer fee to be agreed between the two sides. Disasi has earned three caps for France, having made his debut last November.

Potential

Manchester United’s David De Gea has rejected the opportunity to join a club in Saudi Arabia, TalkSport has reported. The goalkeeper is understood to have been on the radar of several clubs in the Saudi Pro League, with the potential of receiving a similar offer to Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante, but he has reportedly decided to accept a salary reduction at Old Trafford, agreeing provisional terms on a new two-year contract. De Gea, who won the Premier League's Golden Glove award for most clean sheets this season, is United's highest-paid player on a reported £375,000 per week.

Riyad Mahrez is reportedly in talks with Saudi club Al Hilal. EPA

Potential

Riyad Mahrez could be the next Premier League star on the way to the Saudi Pro League, with Al Ahli interested in signing him, according to CBS. Talks are reported to have taken place in London on Tuesday between Ahli president Waleed Muaath and the 32-year-old forward’s representatives, amid hopes of tempting him away from Manchester City, where he has two years left on his current deal.

Low chance

Aston Villa have placed Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte on their shortlist, according to 90min. It is reported that talks have been held with the representatives of the 29-year-old Spain international, who is open to leaving the Etihad Stadium after losing his starting place in the starting eleven this season.

Low chance

Real Madrid are considering a move for Leeds United forward Rodrigo Moreno, reports Cadena Cope. Following relegation from the Premier League, the 32-year-old Brazilian is available to be signed for a fee of €3.5 million, and it is reported that the Spanish giants have set their sights on adding him to reinforce their forward line. He scored 13 goals in 31 Premier League appearances this season, and previously has experience in La Liga, having arrived in England from Valencia.