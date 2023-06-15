Al Ahli bid for Riyad Mahrez, Adrien Rabiot wanted by Atletico and Manchester United

A look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding players potentially on the move.



Strong chance

Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli have submitted an official proposal for Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, according to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 32-year-old winger has two years remaining on his current deal and the treble winners would only be tempted to sell the Algerian for a significant fee. It is understood that Mahrez was unhappy with his playing time under Pep Guardiola last season as City swept the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League and would be willing to make a move this transfer window.



Strong chance

Inter Miami face competition from Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia to sign Jordi Alba, reports ESPN. The 34-year-old left-back left Barcelona at the end of the 202223 season after reaching an agreement to end his contract one year early. It is understood that the in-demand Spain international will make a decision on his future following this week's Uefa Nations League finals.



Strong chance

Bournemouth are close to securing a deal for Justin Kluivert from Roma. The 24-year-old winger, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, looks set for a move to the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano. Kluivert, the son of former Ajax, AC Milan and Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert, appears to have no future at Stadio Olimpico under current Roma manager Jose Mourinho.



Potential

Real Betis’ William Carvalho is set for a move to Al Nassr to play alongside Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo next season, reports Italian football journalist Rudy Galetti. The 31-year-old defensive midfielder joined Betis in 2018 from Sporting. While no financials have been disclosed, it is thought Betis are holding out for a fee of €15 million.



Potential

Adrien Rabiot is being pursued by Atletico Madrid and Manchester United as his Juventus contract nears its end, reports Diario AS. The 28-year-old midfielder is set to become a free agent again at the end of this month, after arriving in Turin on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. It is reported that Atletico hope to entice a move to Spain to play alongside his France teammate Antoine Griezmann, despite the financial leverage of Manchester United. However, Tuttosport reports that Old Lady are confident that they will reach an agreement with Rabiot over a new deal and so he will remain at the club next season.



Low chance

Tottenham are interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, football.london reports. The 23-year-old midfielder is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, but he could be set to remain in the Premier League, with Spurs and Newcastle looking at the England international. Gallagher is reportedly one of various midfield options, alongside James Maddison, that new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is looking to bring to North London as he looks to bolster his squad for next season.



Low chance

Manchester City have enquired about Paris Saint-Germain teenager Warren Zaïre-Emery in swap deal for Bernardo Silva, according to RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins. Portugal international midfielder Silva, 28, was close to joining Barcelona last summer, before going on to prove a vital part of Pep Guardiola's squad as they won a historic treble. Zaïre-Emery, 17, is one of the top talents in PSG's academy but is said to prefer a move to Spain.