Manchester United face Antony fitness blow ahead of FA Cup final

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said forward Antony is "unlikely" to recover from injury in time for Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Antony was stretchered off during the first half of last week's Premier League win against Chelsea.

United boss Ten Hag had hoped the Brazilian would be ready to face a rampant City in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final.

But he has made slow progress this week and looks set to be sidelined at Wembley.

"Unlikely (he will be fit)," Ten Hag said on Friday. "Dos Santos (Antony) still has a chance but it's a really small chance.

"He didn't make the progress, so he still has a chance but unlikely he is available."

Anthony Martial's injury-hit season will also end on the sidelines.

Man United 4-1 Chelsea player ratings

Expand Autoplay MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYER RATIINGS: David De Gea – 7. Fortunate that Chelsea’s finishing was so poor in the first half following some excellent football. Saved from Hall. Felix shot past him from distance to ruin another clean sheet. Getty

United defeated Brighton & Hove Albion in the semi-finals on penalties and will be looking to lift their second trophy of the season after winning the League Cup in February.

An FA Cup victory would complete an impressive debut season at Old Trafford for the Dutchman after guiding his side, who finished third, to Champions League qualification for next season.

Ten Hag said they are focused on winning the trophy rather than preventing City from emulating United's historic 1999 feat of doing the treble.

"We want to win a cup, it is not about stopping them, it is about winning the Cup. We have a great opportunity," Ten Hag said.

Meanwhile, City could be close to full strength on Saturday. The champions have had fitness concerns in the build-up to the Wembley showpiece.

Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji all missed last weekend's final Premier League game of the season at Brentford for a variety of reasons.

Training for the quartet was also curtailed as City opted not to take risks ahead of what is a momentous period in the club's history with the Champions League final to follow next week.

Manager Pep Guardiola says the whole squad is now looking fit and healthy.

He said: "They've trained well in the last two training sessions. They are all of them, more or less, fine."

One member of City's first-choice XI who will not start, however, is goalkeeper Ederson.