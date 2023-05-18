Pep Guardiola: Man City 'got reward they deserve' after outclassing Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola said his Manchester City players "got the reward they deserve" after dominating Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals to set up a final showdown with Inter Milan.

A double from Bernardo Silva, an own goal from Eder Militao, and a late strike from substitute Julian Alvarez secured an emphatic 4-0 win at the Etihad on Wednesday night as City ran out 5-1 winners on aggregate.

The masterclass not only kept City's bid for the treble alive – City are on the brink of a third straight Premier League title and face rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final – but also delivered a measure of revenge for their heartbreaking defeat to Real at the same stage last season.

On that occasion, City held a two-goal advantage with only a few minutes remaining of the second leg before Real struck three times at the death to advance to the final. There was no denying City this time, and they will be overwhelming favourites against Inter in Istanbul.

“These guys have done it for many years and today they got the reward they deserve. A final against an Italian team,” Guardiola said. “When the draw was Real Madrid, I said, 'want it'. Today it was there. I'm very pleased for the organisation, the chairman, owner and players.

“I had the feeling these last days we had a mix of calm and tension to play these types of games.

“I remember that in an interview Toni Kroos said Madrid was special because they could have been beaten 10-2 at the Etihad (last season)," Guardiola added. “When one of the best players in the world and one of the best I ever trained he says that then we were there. It was tough the way we lost.

“You have to swallow poison and swallow everything, be kind and football and sport always gives you another chance.

“We accepted defeat and today we were there. Football and life always gives you an opportunity and the important thing is to never give up and try again."

City are now well on course to become just the second English club to secure the treble – after United in 1998/99 – having overcome arguably their biggest obstacle in Real Madrid. City require just one more win in the Premier League to lift the title for a third straight year.

“We’re closer. At the end in the Premier League, we are close, we need one more game,” Guardiola said on City's treble pursuit. “And when you play against neighbours and Italian teams be calm.

“Our fans were happy... this is the biggest compliment. The pleasure of being there and playing Inter is incalculable. We’re going to enjoy the occasion.

"We’re going to try to win - we can’t say we are going to win for definite. But of course, we are going to try.”

Player of the match Silva said he was delighted with his team's performance and heaped praise on the fans for their support as City reached a second Champions League final in three years.

"It’s a beautiful night for us," the Portuguese midfielder said. "We knew it would be tough. But to beat this Madrid team 4-0 at home is wonderful. It’s a wonderful feeling to be in the final again. Hopefully this time we can try and win it.

"With our people we’re always very strong. They were amazing once again today. They helped us get momentum to go after Madrid. We were very resilient, very passionate and organised at the same time, I'm so happy with this performance."