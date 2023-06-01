Jose Mourinho uncertain on Roma future after losing perfect record in European finals

Jose Mourinho admitted that he might not be Roma manager next season after their Europa League final defeat against Sevilla on Wednesday night.

The Serie A side lost 4-1 on penalties to Sevilla, after the match at the Puskas Arena finished 1-1 after extra-time, meaning that Mourinho had fallen at the final hurdle for the first time in his glittering coaching career.

The Portuguese had previously lifted the Uefa Cup, two Champions Leagues, one Europa League and the inaugural Europa Conference League – the latter with Roma last season – but was denied a sixth in Budapest.

Mourinho has one more season remaining on his three-year contract with Roma but has been vague about his plans despite widely revered in the Italian capital.

The 60-year-old, who has been linked with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, has become increasingly frustrated with the silence of Roma's American owners, Dan and Ryan Friedkin, who have never spoken publicly since buying the club three years ago.

“On Monday I’m going on vacation and vacation is vacation. But until then we have time to meet and to talk,” Mourinho said. “Right now I can’t say objectively that I’ll stay. But I would like to. I want to stay at Roma. But my players deserve more and I deserve more, too.

“I’m a bit tired of being a coach, of being the communications man, of being the face that says, ‘We were robbed.’ I’m a bit tired of all this. But I want to stay with conditions to offer more.”

Mourinho was booked by referee Anthony Taylor during an ill-tempered final in the Hungarian capital and was also caught on video ranting at the English official in the car park after the match.

It means that Mourinho could be hit with a hefty ban from future European games by Uefa but whether those matches are with Roma or at another club remains to be seen.

“My future? I am serious, I said a few months ago that if I had contact with any other club I would tell the owners, I would not do anything in secret,” Mourinho added. “I spoke to the club in December when Portugal asked me, so far I haven't spoken to anyone because there is no team I have spoken to.”